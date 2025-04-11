Wannabe weather controller Marjorie Taylor Greene wants more daylight at the end of the day, dammit

Marjorie Taylor Greene might be about to file a bill to adjust the Earth’s rotation because she heard that Democrats control it anyway.

Recommended Videos

Yes, according to Greene, your local thunderstorm isn’t the product of meteorological conditions — it’s Nancy Pelosi’s evil weather wand. So, her new obsession with daylight at the end of the day isn’t particularly surprising. Maybe she thinks Joe Biden is up there in the clouds, holding back the sun just to spite her. Taking to X, Greene proudly agreed with Trump’s proclamation:

Yes! I will vote for this!! pic.twitter.com/gwbT8Ak9JB — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 11, 2025

If MAGA Republicans like Greene truly want to cut government costs, they need to be honest about what’s left to cut. Social programs? Public education? Infrastructure? At some point, the math stops working. You can’t keep slashing budgets and imposing tariffs while pretending to care about the average American’s wallet.

That being said, the Daylight Saving Time debate isn’t new. U.S. lawmakers actually held their first hearing in over three years on this topic just last Thursday. There’s legitimate discussion to be had about whether the twice-yearly ritual of changing clocks serves any purpose in modern society. It’s a seasonal time adjustment where clocks are set forward by one hour in spring and back by one hour in fall. This practice effectively shifts an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening during longer summer days.

The phrase “spring forward, fall back” serves as a helpful mnemonic for remembering which way to adjust clocks. When DST is not in effect (November to March), the continental U.S. spans four standard time zones: Eastern, Central, Mountain, and Pacific. However, because Arizona (except the Navajo Nation) doesn’t observe DST, during DST months (March to November), the state effectively shifts to the same time as Pacific Time, despite geographically remaining in the Mountain Time Zone.

The practice began during World War I as an energy-saving measure and became standardized in the U.S. with the Uniform Time Act of 1966. The idea was that by shifting daylight hours to the evening in summer months, people would use less artificial lighting.

So yes, this is a legitimate debate — but do we really need Greene leading the charge? Since taking office, Greene has introduced 265 bills. Impressive numbers, until you realize her only actual achievements have been renaming a few post offices. That’s it. The sum total of her congressional legacy could fit on a couple of building plaques. She’s been too busy harassing school shooting survivors and sharing conspiracies to do any actual governing (If the Jewish space laser people are reading this, please, for the love of God, aim those things at my lawn. The weeds are out of control.)

When not fixating on unimportant issues, Greene has been busy calling climate change a “money laundering scam” despite overwhelming scientific consensus and increasingly devastating weather events. She’s attacked Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy for his casual attire during an Oval Office visit while apparently forgetting that the man is leading a country through a brutal war. And let’s not forget her anti-vaccine rhetoric, labeling life-saving vaccines as “poisonous” in defiance of all credible medical evidence. For someone so concerned with DST, Greene shows remarkable commitment to keeping her constituents in the dark. Maybe we can all agree to give Greene a permanent time-out.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy