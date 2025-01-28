Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals what inspired her to roll out of bed one day and become a public menace

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Super-Spender Greene, saving America one dollar at a time.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a career out of spewing conspiracy theories. Her gift for gobbling up government resources is matched only by her flair for the absurd — from pinning wildfires on “Jewish Space Lasers” to slinging wild vaccine myths. And somehow, we’re all supposed to take her seriously as a legislator? It gets better.

In a recent burst of enlightenment on X, Greene shared her real inspiration for running for office. She claimed that her entry into the political arena wasn’t the result of a long-held ambition or even a basic understanding of governance. She simply got “fed up” one day, waltzed into a GOP meeting for the first time ever, and declared her candidacy for Congress. What exactly Greene is so fed up with remains a mystery — coherence? competence? calm? It’s tough to pinpoint.

100% truth.

I was never involved in politics and never had even attended a local GOP meeting until one day I showed up at one and announced, “I’m running for Congress because I’m so fed up.” https://t.co/ryyzVLcE3c — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 27, 2025

Before her legislative leap, Greene was a CFO of her family’s construction business from 2007 to 2011. Even the thrill of being handed everything on a silver platter wasn’t enough. Her construction experience seems only to have inspired her to dismantle: trust in government, basic decency, and perhaps reality itself. In her mind, Muslims have no place in government, Black people are ensnared by the Democratic Party, and George Soros — Not Elon Musk, mind you — somehow, is a Nazi. She even had the audacity to claim she’d be “proud” to see a Confederate monument if she were Black. (via Politico)

These galaxy-brain ideas were enough to launch Greene into the political realm. She became active in 2016, writing for various online platforms, including a conspiracy news website called American Truth Seekers. She wrote favorably about the QAnon conspiracy theory, which alleges that a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles is plotting against Donald Trump.

Eventually, Greene managed to get herself elected in 2020. She’s introduced 265 bills, 85 resolutions, 33 amendments, 24 joint resolutions, and six concurrent resolutions, but her only achievements (so far) has been renaming a few post offices. Is this why she was so “fed up” that she just had to run for Congress? It makes one ponder if she was trying to join the General Post Office (GPO) rather than the Grand Old Party (GOP).

Though, the real question is why MTG continues her relentless campaign of renaming everything in sight. Her first bill of 2025 was to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Are we running out of real problems, or is it just easier to play pretend with maps than address actual issues? Never mind the crumbling infrastructure, the widening wealth gap, or the looming climate crisis. Thinking small seems to be where Marjorie excels — so small, in fact, that her political vision can’t seem to see beyond the tip of a pen on a renaming bill.

