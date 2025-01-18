Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced her first bill of 2025 and people are already wondering if she has ‘any educational background’

Marjorie Taylor Greene is well known for her absolutely ridiculous takes on the big issues of the day, as well as her completely bonkers views on things most people consider to be total non-issues, and for her first bill of 2025, she’s pulled out all the stops.

This is classic MTG, full in flavor and filled with a rich bouquet of ignorance and jingoistic fervor. Rather than engaging with the real issues affecting many Americans today — the cost of living, healthcare, job opportunities, and education — Greene has instead decided to use her position as an elected representative to call for the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico.

If she was anything other than a democratically elected lawmaker, and if she wasn’t backed up by an equally absurd incoming president sharing many of the same views, her latest outing would be equal parts funny and sad. The problem is that she’s put an actual bill into the democratic process, wasting legislative time and energy for a political stunt which she then posted to the social media platform X.

We must pass my bill to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the rightful Gulf of America.



The American people pay to police those waters and stop the drug dealers and human traffickers Mexico allows into our country.



The Gulf of Mexico doesn’t deserve that name.



This is a critical… https://t.co/jneWGAF0mK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 17, 2025

The Gulf of Mexico belongs to no one country, although both Mexico and the U.S. claim parts of it as their territorial waters. Its name doesn’t imply Mexican ownership and has, in fact, been used to denote the place since before Mexico as a country existed. Although various names have been used for this geographical feature since its “discovery” by the Spanish, the Encyclopedia Britannica (among others) states that contemporary geographical organizations including the U.S. Board on Geographic Names consider the “Gulf of Mexico” to be the official and “non-controversial” name.

Unfortunately for everyone with even a brief education, MTG and others in the MAGA movement want to change the name of this geographical feature for pointless and petty reasons. Quite aside from the fact that the U.S. cannot compel other countries around the world to rename a geographical feature, the bill itself would do nothing to address the many problems that voters want to see fixed. The bill is a perfect example of what MAGA really means: Bombastic stunts and saber rattling to disguise a deeply damaging and unAmerican agenda that exists only to enrich wannabe oligarchs at the expense of the American people.

Responding to MTG’s post on X, many users were aghast, with one calling her a “disgrace” and wondering whether she had “any educational background” to speak of.

She’s a disgrace. Does she have any educational background? — George (@GeorgeGodwin101) January 17, 2025

Many users were quick to point out the stunt for exactly what it was — a pointless distraction from the real issues. Issues that Trump promised would be swiftly resolved if he was elected — the cost of living and other real, tangible problems like healthcare and job opportunities.

Wasting time and energy in this way is par for the course for MAGA, which needs big, flashy stunts to distract from its true agenda. In the end, the name of the Gulf of Mexico is irrelevant — aside from rudeness on a geopolitical scale that’s hardly going to endear America to anyone with half a brain — and MTG and Trump himself both know this. As many have noted, this farce is designed to whip up a frenzy among the base, just like attempts to buy Greenland or threats to annex Canada. With a frenzied base whose attentions are focused abroad, the true domestic agenda can proceed with far less scrutiny.

