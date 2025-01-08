Geography-challenged Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene are having an actual mental collapse

Donald Trump is already giving us a sneak peek at everything that’s to come in the next four years, and the picture is the very stuff of nightmares. Joining him on his latest tomfoolery are a host of MAGA lunatics, not least of whom is the GOP representative and conspiracy peddler who has made it in the world of politics despite her obviously deficient intellectual faculties, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Remember how fixated Trump was on building that giant beautiful wall on the southern border in 2016? Not a single interview or speech went by where he didn’t at least bring up the issue of undocumented immigrants and how we should secure the Mexico-United States border as soon as possible. Well, his new ploy to get the cult-like MAGA movement up and moving toward a burgeoning fascist theocracy seems to revolve around dreams of an empire. After weeks of joking about how Canada should become the 51st state, Trump is now doubling down on these ridiculous claims in the wake of Justin Trudeau’s resignation.

If he’d left it at that, we might have brushed it off as just another instance of Donald Trump being Donald Trump, an absolute laughing stock on the world stage, and the best argument against democracy since Plato dropped The Republic. But no, the orange cheeto-in-chief is actually going after several other countries all at once, pestering Denmark over Greenland and how it is absolutely vital to U.S. national security, asking Panama to give back the Panama Canal, and even naming Mexico as a potential target for annexation.

Right on his heels is the connoisseur of sycophancy, the queen of obsequious flattery, and the simpering worshipper of clout, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It’s beautiful!



And the add the Panama Canal, which we should have NEVER lost in the first place!!!



Oh and we love Greenland!! pic.twitter.com/SiOkKINQs0 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 8, 2025

If you’d told me back in 2024 that this is the kind of nonsense Trump and his cronies would get up to after winning, I wouldn’t have believed it for a second. Even having had days to process these developments and write about them, I still can’t quite wrap my head around the fact that Trump is now overtly going after countries in the hope of appropriating their sovereignty.

Taking a moment away from the convicted president-elect’s ambitions of conquest, do you ever wonder how far Marjorie Taylor Greene would be willing to go to prove her loyalty to Trump?

Trump could force you to eat his shit and you’d say it was the best thing you ever tasted. — ZoZo🐾 (@DJTStinks) January 8, 2025

Trump actually posted a picture of his plans for the north-western hemisphere, so I think this is just about the moment we should start taking him seriously and maybe prepare to go to war with some of our oldest allies.

President Elon Musk and his junior Donald Trump are certainly having fun with this new proposition, but can they garner enough support to make this a reality? If you’d asked me that question a few years ago, I’d have doubled over in a laughing fit, but with everything going on in the world and this whole Matrix glitching like we’re in the middle of a film written by Albert Camus and directed by David Lynch, perhaps I should bite my words.

Brace yourself for four more years of this, folk, because as much as I regret to say this, this is the stage we set, so now we have to play the part.

