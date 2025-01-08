Elon Musk got sassy with Justin Trudeau and it’s giving ‘Mean Girls revival no one asked for’

What is, arguably, more painful than watching Donald Trump make a mess of international relations? Answer: watching the most out-of-touch multibillionaire, Elon Musk, who’s chronically unable to mind his own business – because he is adamant in literally and metaphorically making everything into his business – throw in his very dispensable two cents at foreign leaders.

Recommended Videos

This time the target of Musk’s unwarranted and infantile bullying attempts was Justin Trudeau, who, on Monday, Jan. 6, told his nation he would be stepping down as leader of both his country and party. In his resignation speech, the 23rd Canadian Prime Minister also announced he is proroguing Parliament until March, and only fully letting go of the reigns once another leader of the Liberal Party is chosen to take his place.

Trudeau has been the head of the Liberal Party for over 10 years and this year, it would be a decade since he assumed office in late 2015. Last year, his government acquired a minority status, greatly enfeebling Trudeau’s chances in the upcoming election which will take place on Oct. 20.

His resignation from his position as Prime Minister and party leader is understood to have been motivated by his understanding that he, being the one at the helm, would fail to ensure victory for his party in October. In a way, his situation may not have been too dissimilar to Biden’s, in that, members of his own Liberal Party advised him to step down so that they could have a chance at the elections.

In November 2024, Musk predicted on X that Trudeau would “be gone in the upcoming election.” In December, he called the Canadian leader “an insufferable tool,” after Trudeau indicated Trump’s election victory was a setback for women’s rights. “We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult sometimes, march towards progress. And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time not to elect its first woman president,” the Canadian leader stated (via CBC).

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Musk decided to come for Trudeau yet again, making it clear – if it wasn’t clear already – that he has no qualms whatsoever about kicking someone while they are down.

‘Donald, Elon, stop trying to make an annexation happen! It’s not going to happen!’

There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.



Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 7, 2025

It’s common knowledge by now, even outside of North America, that Donald Trump is in a new megalomaniac era – even though he has yet to assume office – considering how he’s window-shopping other parts of the world as if he were a spoiled kid greedily perusing the shelves at Toys “R” Us. Besides coveting Greenland and the Panama Canal, Trump has also expressed that Canada should become America’s 51st state, a desire he’s recently reiterated in a Truth Social post.

pic.twitter.com/5E6vdfnxfY — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 8, 2025

Of course, these wannabe imperialistic delusions sit well with virtually no Canadian. Only the imagined prospect of having one’s universal healthcare system tainted even in the slightest by the profit-making nature of the American healthcare system is likely enough to make any Canadian shudder – most understandably.

Canada has more reasons to wish to maintain its sovereignty than any potential deals the US could offer by annexing it.

Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

As the tweet above illustrates, Trump’s fellow megalomaniac, Elon Musk, is most definitely in his mean-girl era. This fact might not have been as scary if the mean girl in question weren’t the planet’s richest individual and the President-elect’s “best buddy” with his own unofficial cabinet position.

While Trudeau may have declared his resignation, he’s still more than apt and entitled to comment on his own country’s affairs, not that Musk’s uniquely unsettling brain spares even a thought about that. Musk treats the world like it’s his (and only his) oyster and everyone else around him are but NPCs.

However, this attitude is bound to clash with Trump’s own egocentric worldview – we can already perceive signs of trouble in paradise – that would be a laughing matter except that they are – with Jan. 20 officializing it – the pilot and co-pilot of a global superpower while tens of millions sit in the back and pray that a miracle will save us from a crash.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy