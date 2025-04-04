Donald Trump throws a fit after reporters remind him about Pete Hegseth’s incompetence

If there’s one thing Donald Trump hates more than being told he lost the 2020 election (spoiler: he did), it’s being told the truth to his face.

And boy, did he throw one of his signature toddler tantrums when a reporter had the audacity — the gall! — to ask about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s latest scandal. When asked aboard Air Force One about Hegseth’s use of the Signal messaging app (you know, the one where sensitive military plans were accidentally leaked to The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief), Trump snapped faster than a brittle breadstick. “Don’t bring that up again,” he spat.

He even called it a “wasted story” — because, of course, why should the president of the United States care about a potential breach of military security. The debacle escalated when National Security Advisor Michael Waltz accidentally added The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal group chat containing these sensitive discussions. Imagine the level of carelessness it takes to let a prominent journalist — one known for publishing hard-hitting exposés — sit in on talks about war plans. Goldberg’s publication later confirmed that while they withheld some of the more sensitive details, they did publish portions of the chat, exposing just how sloppy and inappropriate Hegseth’s actions were.

Of course, Hegseth and his defenders, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, were quick to insist that no classified information was shared. But even if that’s true, the optics are terrible. Discussing military operations on a casual messaging app is a glaring breach of protocol, and the accidental inclusion of a journalist shows a level of recklessness that should be disqualifying for someone in Hegseth’s position.

Yemen is also a flashpoint in the Middle East, with a brutal civil war that has drawn in regional powers like Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as international actors like the United States. Any information about U.S. military plans, even if it isn’t classified, could have significant geopolitical ramifications.

If this were an isolated incident, it might be easier to dismiss as a one-off mistake. But Pete Hegseth’s tenure as Defense Secretary has been marred by scandal from the start. Hegseth, a former Fox News contributor, was a controversial pick for the role even before this latest debacle. Critics pointed to his lack of high-level military leadership experience and his history of inflammatory rhetoric. But it’s his personal conduct that has drawn the most scrutiny. In 2017, Hegseth faced a serious allegation of sexual assault, which he reportedly settled financially. Hegseth’s incompetence makes Trump look good by comparison. It’s like hiring the worst chef in town so you can feel better about burning your toast.

