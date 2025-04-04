Canada challenges Donald Trump, declares it will be the world leader he refuses to be

Canada is ready to lead the "new world" that is going to exclude Trump's America.

If Donald Trump’s ultimate goal was to sever America’s ties with its strongest allies and dismantle the nation’s proud status as the leader others looked up to, then I guess congratulations are in order for the 47th president of the U.S.

Recommended Videos

Just days ago, when Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that their “old relationship” with the United States, which was based on “deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation,” is over, Trump backpedaled on his stubborn and frankly insulting stance on his neighbor. He got on a call with Carney, called him the PM of Canada instead of trying to mock him by calling him “Governor,” and announced he respected the country’s sovereignty.

But evidently, that newfound desire to be nice only stretched to not adding the new trade levies on Canada and Mexico since on his so-called “Liberation Day,” Trump imposed 25% taxes on steel, aluminum, and automotive from Canada. As the illusion of diplomacy shattered into pieces, Carney held a press conference to announce that Canada is answering these “unjustified” and “unwarranted” tariffs with a 25% tax on U.S. vehicles. He assured that these tariffs wouldn’t apply to their ally, Mexico.

“The president’s actions will reverberate here in Canada and across the world. They are all unjustified, unwarranted, and in our judgment misguided.”

Since Trump seems adamant on transitioning into a bully that wants to twist the arms of other leaders into submission, Canada will rise up to the challenge and be the world leader as America walks back the decades of progress and respect it had earned.

BREAKING: In a shocking development Canada announces it will build a coalition of countries who share their values to build their economy and trade opportunities and will exclude the United States.



“If the U.S. no longer wants to lead, Canada will.”



pic.twitter.com/Tlm9Dk8cFS — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 3, 2025

Carney revealed that he and other leaders, as well as trade officials, plan to establish and broaden “free and equitable” trade relationships away from and without America to

“In this new world, we need to look out for ourselves. Because we are Canadian, we will always look out for each other.”

Canada, Mexico, and the leaders of Europe are in pursuit of ditching Trump at a time when his mindless tariffs have left the big three of the U.S. stock markets looking at massive losses – Nasdaq saw a drop 6%, S&P 500 suffered a 4.8% drop, while the Dow’s value fell by 3.9%. As reported by The Guardian, Apple and Nvidia lost $470bn in value.

Now, the POTUS claims he did what he did to match high foreign tariffs on America and shared a big colorful chart detailing the offensive numbers. But while MAGA has already sewn its eyes shut and flipped the kill switch on their brain cells, the fact remains that his so-called claims are misleading and nowhere near the real tariffs.​ For example, he has announced 20% tariffs on EU goods, saying that the EU imposes 39% tariffs on America. In reality, the EU’s average tariff on U.S. goods is approximately 3%.

Not what we call “reciprocity” in the real world, Mr. President. But thankfully, he will soon learn as Canada, Europe, and many others are ready to impart real-time wisdom on what the word really means.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy