Donald Trump caves the second Canada torches it relationship with America

While politeness is appreciated in a person, it has been proven time and again that not retaliating when facing a bully will result in getting ruthlessly dominated by someone mistakenly believing they hold all the cards. Sometimes, you have to put your foot down hard enough for the said bully to recognize that his attempt to suppress you can and will backfire.

On that note, the MAGA crowd should know that Donald Trump has changed his stance on Canada mere hours after its new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, publicly severed all ties with the U.S. in a cabinet meeting.

“The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over.”

For weeks now, Trump had been stuck on his controversial and insulting rhetoric of making Canada the 51st state of America. Former PM Justin Trudeau’s refusal to even entertain the idea led to Trump imposing a high blanket 25% tariff on Canadian goods as well as a 25% duty on steel and aluminium imports.

Carney assumed office on March 14, and traditionally, the president of America gets in contact with the Canadian leader soon after their appointment. But it was only after he announced how Canada will have to “dramatically reduce” its reliance on the United States that the POTUS got on a call with him.

“It’s clear the U.S. is no longer a reliable partner. It is possible that with comprehensive negotiations, we could reestablish an element of confidence but there will be no going backwards. There’s even more to do, and that’s why I chose to go to France and the United Kingdom, two long-standing and reliable partners, friends and allies of Canada.”

Donald Trump respects ‘Canada’s sovereignty’ now

After tactlessly demanding that Canada give up its status as a nation and insulting it at every turn, Trump is now singing a new tune. As his decision to impose a 25% tariff on vehicle imports draws near, Trump engaged in a call with Carney, a discussion that both sides found productive. Surprisingly, Carney shared that the POTUS “respected Canada’s sovereignty,” which is completely against how he had been addressing the nation until recently. BBC reports that he even told reporters that he “always loved Canada.”

“I think things will work out very well between Canada and the United States.”

This sudden 180 towards a positive and respectable approach was followed by Trump’s post where he once again voiced his stance as Team Canada now.

Suddenly, Trump is not referring to Carney as the Governor of our 51st state. pic.twitter.com/3KzJwmb93y — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 28, 2025

Did Trump realize Canada would not be bowing down, accepted he was losing, and chose to change his tactics? Or did Canada cave during the call, Carney’s strong stance crumbling in the face of even higher tariffs? Speculations are all we have until the elections in Canada are over and the real deal Trump and Carney are working on becomes public knowledge.

