How does Donald Trump really feel about Elon being called ‘President Musk?’

We could probably put together an extensive list of statements and topics that get under President-elect Donald Trump’s skin. One of them is feeling like he’s not the one in control – which we could already tell, given the Jan. 2021 insurrection attempt. One of the most recent pet peeves that Trump now seemingly suffers from is hearing Elon Musk being called “President” instead of him.

The phrase started trending when Musk took his “first buddy” duties to a new level by toppling the first domino that nearly resulted in a government shutdown. Why? Because, taking his future duties as the head of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) very seriously, he was not pleased with how the government spending budget was being allocated. Thus, he had to humiliate House Speaker Mike Johnson by nearly and single-handedly having his meticulously negotiated bill dead in the water. The kicker? Musk’s influence was center stage on the digital town square that is X.

Without a doubt, Trump’s alliances with right-wing tech moguls have helped him immensely, monetarily and politically, including in this 2024 election. But perhaps no one was as openly solicitous and vocal in his support as the richest man on the planet.

Considering Trump posted a screengrab of Musk’s tweet pointing the finger at the media for “parroting the same message to drive a wedge between” Trump and himself, the pair seem to have adopted a countermeasure strategy to address the online and press mockery of their thriving friendship:

But, “buddyship” aside, there is a limit to how much political impact and intervention Trump can allow Musk, especially once it affects his image and how he’s perceived by the public. Unsurprisingly, since he’s shown time and again that appearances are key – probably more significant to him than enacting actual helpful policies for the working class.

The response in a nutshell: ‘Not in his job description. Plus, he’s South African.’

On Sunday, Dec. 22, Donald Trump gave a speech at the AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, and besides predictably kicking transgender rights in America while they are down, the President-elect decided to also address the viral hashtag:

“No, he’s not taking the Presidency. I like having smart people. They are on a new kick, ‘Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine,’ all the different hoaxes. The new one is: ‘President Trump has ceded the Presidency to Elon Musk!’ No, No. That’s not happening.”

He then promises Musk “is not gonna be president.” Admittedly, listening to the septuagenarian state that the richer billionaire won’t be taking over the presidency since “he wasn’t born in this country” is certainly hilarious to both sides of the political aisle – although most likely for different reasons. What makes it even better is that the statement is followed by one of the driest little chuckles the Republican politician has ever been heard uttering in public.

In the comments under the TikTok clip MSNBC posted, Netizens were having a field day: “It’s getting to him! yes!” one wrote. Another, had to double down on the hilarious – albeit frightening in its implications – joke: “Did President Musk approve this message VP Trump delivered?” Others still, went further by suggesting Trump is not even VP – speaking of which, Vance, where art thou? – he’s “Press Secretary.”

One TikTok user even found the perfect cinematic comparison to draw:

Only the willfully blind – or those with the social and critical perspicacity of a nutcracker – can not see how a certain someone’s ego is bruised at the repeated suggestions that, after all, he may not be the big Daddy in charge. In a world where capital can buy you the presidency, we know who paid the most for it this last U.S. election cycle.

