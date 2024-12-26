‘Republicans having two daddies seems kind of woke’: The best President Musk and Vice President Trump memes

We surely know by now that, on the Internet, regardless of whether a high-profile situation is dire or light-hearted, memes are sure to follow all the same. There was objectively nothing funny about the probable government shutdown for lack of a funding resolution that many people were reasonably blaming on Elon Musk, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, who called out Musk on his “disinformation” and “lies” and all its consequences in a recent video.

Nor is it funny that the self-entitled “first buddy” decided to go after children’s cancer research by pushing to remove $190 million from the “Give Kids a Chance” program. Nevertheless, as worried as we may be about the present and future of American politics, people will still find the time to employ humor as a coping mechanism – what else should we do? Sit down and cry? No. No tears, we meme like men.

President Musk and his Vice-buddy Trump

Everyone knows who is running this show: President elect Musk.pic.twitter.com/frwJkaBHOk — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 20, 2024

The Lincoln Project rarely misses the mark with its well-timed jabs, and the video above is another example of how the pro-democracy organization seldom skips a beat when it comes to responding – often with profound irony as is the case – to the current state of U.S. politics and the dangers of a Trump administration.

As one would expect in current times, in the wake of the trending phrases, the Internet was flooded with countless AI-generated images mocking this unwanted but hilarious political plot twist:

Another X user decided to add speech bubbles to the selfies taken by Speaker Mike Johnson:

A funny moment shared between President-elect Elon Musk and his VP on Musk Force One this morning. pic.twitter.com/ot24C84HnV — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) December 20, 2024 Exclusive photo of President elect Musk and his VP, involved in a some-what animated discussion about branding. pic.twitter.com/bTycCcmtWy — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) December 21, 2024

Multiple sketches – whether AI-tinkered or hand-drawn – satirizing the odd “buddyship” between the two billionaires could also be found across social media (with many more to follow in the future surely):

One social media user had to join in on the “President Musk” meme train by choosing to play with what is arguably the world’s wealthiest CEO’s best picture of the year, while also offering a nod to Tim Walz and his perfect description of the moment in question:

Your New 47th President of United States 🇺🇸 #PresidentMusk while he Jumps Up on the sky like a Dipshit https://t.co/3CGIWwGoH3 pic.twitter.com/rvU4GEa8Cy — Ronald Orellana (@orellanaecua) December 19, 2024

Of course, we couldn’t expect TikTok to be left out of this list, as the platform’s users have also decided to partake in the now-running joke (and perhaps give Trump new reasons to allow TikTok to be banned after all):

As much as we may laugh as we do our best to extract some humor from an unbelievably worrisome situation, there is no escaping the implications of what we’re presently witnessing.

“Now, let us be very clear,” Sen. Sanders said in the video mentioned at the top of this article, “Elon Musk was not elected to be President of the United States. In fact, he was not elected to be dogcatcher. And, by the way, what all of this hoopla is really about, […] is that when Trump and Musk come into power in late January, do you know what their first order of business will be? You think it would be to fix healthcare? You think it would be dealing with climate change, deal with homelessness? Well, if you thought that you’re dead wrong. Their first order of business will be to provide massive tax breaks for the wealthiest people in this country and the largest corporations.”

So, yes, let’s have a laugh or two – nothing good can come of us feeling despondent most of the time – without ever losing sight of the concerning facts at the root of it all.

