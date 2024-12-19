As Marjorie Taylor Greene rages about ‘incestuous porkfests,’ Elon Musk steps up his ‘unelected oligarch’ game

A spending bill that aims to avert a government shutdown has been sabotaged by Donald Trump and his new crony – Elon Musk. The unprecedented maneuver has left Washington, D.C. in shambles, meanwhile Marjorie Taylor Greene is pinning the blame on the “uniparty.”

The short-term spending compromise was proposed by House speaker, Mike Johnson, and it has bipartisan support. The bill would see $100 billion in disaster support, as well as $10 billion in banking relief for farmers. It’s known as a continuing resolution and, if passed, would provide funding for the government up until March 14th, the early days of the Trump administration.

In a shocking turn of events, Trump has sided with his new top man, Elon Musk in order to quash the bill, which is incredibly bad news for the government and even worse news for good ol’ Mike Johnson, who could potentially lose his job. In a statement from Trump and Vance, the president-elect called for a “streamlined” bill that “doesn’t give Chuck Schumer and the Democrats everything they want.” He continues, “If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF.”

A statement from President Donald J. Trump and Vice President-Elect JD Vance:



The most foolish and inept thing ever done by Congressional Republicans was allowing our country to hit the debt ceiling in 2025. It was a mistake and is now something that must be addressed.… — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 18, 2024

Without the CR bill there is no back-up plan, meaning the government would potentially have to shut down, although this wouldn’t affect critical functions.

Of course, Marjorie wrote a lengthy tweet commending the decision to scrap the emergency funding. In her rant, she defends Musk and pins the blame on the lawmakers from both sides who supported the CR bill. She echoes a lot of the same points Trump made in his statement but doubles down on the idea that it’s actually the people who wanted this bill scrapped. She accuses the “uniparty” of scapegoating Musk, who she frames as some sort of hero trying to defend free speech.

The Uniparty is aiming their fire at Elon Musk and blaming him for killing their incestuous porkfest gov funding bill.



However, it was the American people engaging and posting their outrage on X that killed the bill.



But they hate Elon because he bought X and protected free… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 19, 2024

When did Elon Musk get voted into office?

The chaos that has ensued from scrapping the bill has been blamed on Elon Musk, who many are accusing of “governing by tweet.” The billionaire was very vocal when it came to his disdain for the bill, tweeting “kill the bill,” multiple times, as well as referring to the text as a “piece of pork.” He also claimed that no more bills should be passed until January 20th, when Trump takes office.

No bills should be passed Congress until Jan 20, when @realDonaldTrump takes office.



None.



Zero. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

Musk’s endless stream of tweets are more annoying than Trump’s. But of course, he got his way. Out of Donald and Elon it’s starting to look more like the X boss is the one wearing the pants. It’s hard to deny that the world’s richest man seems to have a chokehold on Trump — he clearly has a lot of influence over American politics right now, and it looks like Donald is willing to bend to his will. Can somebody remind me when he was elected by the people again?

Whichever way you look at it, Elon Musk should not have this much influence over how a country is governed. He’s even started throwing his money at politicians from the U.K. This man is an unelected oligarch, and that should be deeply concerning to all of us.

