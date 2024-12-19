Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) appear on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Inset: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a Hanukkah reception at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 17, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Photos by Win McNamee/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Get out your popcorn: Donald Trump and JD Vance are already slamming Mike Johnson for supporting ‘DEMOCRAT GIVEAWAYS’

Let the infighting begin!
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
|

Published: Dec 19, 2024 07:16 am

Friendly fire alert! Donald Trump and JD Vance are torching House Speaker Mike Johnson for his carefully negotiated spending bill. Apparently, Johnson is guilty of a “Democrat giveaway.”

Recommended Videos

The spending bill in question was supposed to be the lifeline that kept the government running through March. Packed with over 1,500 pages of funding provisions, it included billions for disaster relief, agricultural aid, healthcare, and even funds to replace the infamous collapsed bridge in Baltimore. But, Trump and Vance found the provisions to be selling out the GOP’s values. Yep, that’s Trump for you, helping people in need should be a party issue, not a humanitarian one. So, the pair went on to release a statement, demanding a hardline approach that ties any funding extension to a debt ceiling increase. The result? Utter pandemonium in the Republican ranks.

“Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH,” Trump and Vance bellowed in the trademark caps lock, as if they were posting directly from the void. “If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF.” It’s the kind of rhetoric that whips the GOP base into a frenzy but leaves party leaders sweating bullets. Johnson, caught between Trump’s bombast and the ticking clock, is now scrambling to salvage his speakership and his reputation.

Within the GOP, Trump’s demands to tie the debt ceiling debate to the funding bill have been met with skepticism. Veteran lawmakers like Susan Collins and Mitch McConnell have openly questioned the feasibility of such a move. “Oh, this is the way it’s going to be next year,” McConnell said, channeling the weariness of a man who’s seen it all. Given that the debt ceiling is set to return in January, Trump’s push for an immediate showdown feels like a ticking time bomb.

And then there’s Elon Musk, who’s suddenly become a fiscal responsibility expert. Musk’s “This bill should not pass” post sent the GOP offices into overdrive. A GOP source described the proposal as “collapsing” under the weight of Musk’s influence. A man with zero experience in politics apparently has enough influence to stop a funding bill. Can someone please tell him what a funding bill is? Does he know that the government can shut down if the bill is stopped?

But what did Trump find “Democratic” in this funding bill? Well, there’s an inclusion of a sneaky little provision that eliminates the block on automatic Congressional pay raises. Lawmakers want to give themselves a cost-of-living adjustment while the rest of the country frets over a potential shutdown. It’s a detail that has conservatives howling about backroom deals and betrayal. One might think Johnson would be applauded for negotiating billions in disaster relief and agricultural aid—a win for struggling farmers and disaster-stricken regions. Instead, he’s getting framed by his own party for allowing anything resembling a Democratic win.

Meanwhile, Democrats are enjoying the spectacle, popcorn in hand. For their part, they stood firm behind the original bipartisan deal. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries even delivered a mic-drop moment: “You break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow.” What will be the consequences? A government shutdown that proves Republicans are incapable of governing.

Johnson’s honeymoon period as speaker is officially over. For the rest of us, it’s another wild episode in the Trump-era reality show that is American politics. So, let’s just enjoy seeing the GOP in chaos.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. Armed with a philosophy degree, he spent seven years as a freelance writer. Andrej brings readers closer to celebrities, politics, and true crime. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing League of Legends, and completing crossword puzzles while he's not on the clock. Fun Fact: After spending four years studying philosophy, Andrej chose to stop thinking and start acting.