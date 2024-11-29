‘What is it about Trump that causes the men in his life to behave this way’: JD Vance casting himself as Trump’s new wife is causing jaws to drop

Donald Trump’s real wife might want nothing to do with him, but apparently that doesn’t matter since all the men around him seem to be lining up to put a ring on his tiny, podgy fingers anyway.

Recommended Videos

JD Vance is the latest Republican to profess his love for the soon-to-be president, with a bizarre post to X showing him and Donald Trump delivering a Thanksgiving meal with the depressing 2024 election results photoshopped over it. The weirdest part is that the Vice President-elect is depicted as the traditional wife, complete with a blue floral dress and a white frilly apron. Meanwhile, Donald is standing in the background wearing a suit and tie, beaming like the proud husband he is.

As you can see, the pic was posted by Vance himself, despite the fact that this looks like something a person who hates him and Trump would share. Clearly he didn’t realize how foolish this made him and Trump look — not that they need much help doing that anyway. It’s a weird and frankly uncanny image that will haunt my nightmares for the next few nights for sure.

Naturally the image drew mockery from the denizens of X who questioned what he meant by sharing the picture. “Why did he depict himself as a trad wife?,” questioned one flabbergasted user.

why did he depict himself as a trad wife https://t.co/SVvxCCOei5 — ralph 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheRocketRalph) November 29, 2024

It’s all the more hilarious that he actually posted it himself.

Look, nothing any of us can say is gonna beat the fact that he posted this himself https://t.co/MLl76gIdfF — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) November 29, 2024

Others questioned what it is about Trump that suddenly starts making men act up like this: “What is it about Trump that causes the men in his life to behave this way?” Yeah, we’re asking the same thing, here.

what is it about trump that causes the men in his life to behave this way lmao https://t.co/mGqoR5kW3A — america's most respected lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) November 29, 2024

Is this that fabled Trump Derangement Syndrome? Is he secretly the most charming human alive behind closed doors? Because he certainly isn’t very charming in public. This is exactly what happened with Elon Musk as well, or should I say Elonia? Musk has been embarrassing himself these last few weeks by simping non-stop for the orange airhead, so much so that people are starting to suspect he could be the next first lady.

Maybe Vance is jealous of all the attention Trump has been giving to Musk and has decided he wants a piece of that (Thanksgiving) pie. Every time I think maybe I’m just looking into this a little too hard, I remember the fact that he could have just not posted this, but he did. Vance saw him and Donald Trump depicted as a married couple and shared it to his millions of followers — which could mean nothing. Or, even more embarrassingly, did he photoshop this himself?

But seriously, though, what is going on? How is Donald Trump wooing all these supposed straight, anti-woke men? Not to sound shallow, but he’s not exactly the most attractive man, his personality sucks, and he apparently smells pretty bad too. So how has he got his own harem of Republican dudes clamoring for his attention, but I can’t even get a text back? What kind of witchcraft is this?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy