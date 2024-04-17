This might be controversial to say, but I actually enjoy reading and listening to Donald Trump’s rants. Don’t get me wrong ⏤ I’m laughing at him ⏤ but it’s laughter nonetheless.

Just read the paragraph the former one-term, twice-impeached president posted about Jimmy Kimmel on Truth Social April 17 and tell me it’s not one of the funniest things you’ve seen in recent days. Everything about it just makes me giggle, from his boomer style of writing and the way you can practically hear his voice in your head to the fact that he thought it was Jimmy Kimmel who announced the Best Picture winner when it was actually Al Pacino. Oof, Donald. Or maybe I should call you Daffy.

Lest we forget, the guy is literally standing trial and facing some pretty hefty charges at this moment in time. Rather than focus his attention on that, he’s decided to go off on Kimmel and accuse him of suffering from “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” (did you read that in his voice?). Given the context, it only gets funnier from here. What is Trump Derangement Syndrome? How does one catch it? It sounds nasty, and if there’s some kind of illness relating to Trump going around, I think we should all be fairly concerned. Kimmel allegedly already has it, so it’s too late for him, but that doesn’t mean the rest of us can’t learn how to avoid it.

What are the symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome?

It seems that sufferers of this syndrome all have one thing in common: they like to make fun of Donald Trump. That’s a major “uh oh” for the alleged 125 million of us who openly don’t love him. Donald’s rant seems to have been triggered by Kimmel taking shots at the business mogul on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live wherein he joked about the ongoing hush money trial and made light jabs about Trump falling asleep in court. According to Trump, the late night talk show host has been suffering from TDS since at least early March:

He showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night.

I know what you’re wondering: is reading posts from Trump also a symptom? In Trump’s eyes, it is at the very least a perpetuator; he now believes that Kimmel is obsessed with him. That said, he also somehow believes that Kimmel and Pacino and one and the same and that the “Best Picture” Oscar is called “Picture of the Year.” If you ask me, the only “CLASSIC CHOKE” (Don’s words) is that he doesn’t know his Emmy recipients from his Oscar winners, never mind the fact that Kimmel and Pacino look nothing alike. We can’t fault him, right? It’s the classic mistake of an idiot ⏤ a man who can’t even be bothered to stay awake during his own trial (or hold in his farts, apparently). Maybe if he cut back on the cheeseburgers and golf outings and started paying attention to what’s actually happening in this country, he could have prevented this embarrassing blunder ⏤ but let’s not aim too high here.

Unfortunately, Trump doesn’t elaborate any further on what Trump Derangement Syndrome is, exactly, so we’re left slightly in the dark on how to best avoid Kimmel’s fate. You might think I’m a conspiracy theorist for saying this, but I’m starting to suspect that TDS isn’t actually a real thing. In fact, I think the only person who’s deranged in this scenario is Donald Trump. Then again, that’s not exactly news.

