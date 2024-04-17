Donald Trump Jimmy Kimmel Oscar Joke
Photo by Drew Angerer/Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
Celebrities
News

‘WORST HOST EVER’: Donald Trump still isn’t over the Oscar joke ‘Stupid Jimmy Kimmel’ made that reduced him to rubble

Somebody get this guy a shrink already.
Image of Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha Bagchi
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 01:12 pm

You know what’s more difficult than believing whatever orange-faced lie Donald Trump utters? Feeling sorry for the ex-president because he makes it so darn impossible not to point and laugh at his current status, especially when he’s trying to make himself feel better by obsessing over Jimmy Kimmel.

Recommended Videos

After farting, snoozing, and being reprimanded for exhibiting his lack of social etiquette in the first two days of his hush money trial, Trump decided that what should take precedence over his ongoing troubles is continued stewing over Kimmel’s viral Oscar joke. The joke involved Kimmel reading Trump’s Truth Social post, which mocked Kimmel’s work as the 2024 ceremony’s host, in front of the audience. Kimmel then proceeded to question the timeliness of the post with the quip, “Isn’t it past your jail time?” This happened over a month ago, but that hasn’t stopped America’s first indicted ex-president from continuing to pout about it while also providing brand new material to incite collective eye rolls.

Here’s what Trump posted about Kimmel on Truth Social the morning of April 17:

“Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, “Picture of the Year. It was a CLASSIC CHOKE, one of the biggest ever in show business, and to top it off, he forgot to say the famous and mandatory line, “AND THE WINNER IS.” Instead he stammered around as he opened the envelope.”

Wow, sanity and grammar both took a hit there. For starters, it was Al Pacino who announced the Best Picture Award. As for the “big ratings drop,” the 2024 Oscars brought in 19.5 million viewers, a four-year high for the ceremony, and as for the specifically customized ailment, “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” seems to affect anyone who doesn’t yell “Witch Hunt!” along with the GOP election candidate. Meanwhile, the next half of Trump’s post strives to give new meaning to “exaggeration” in the dictionary:

“Supposedly his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it, “DON’T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,” they said. He was made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!”

To be clear, no one “begged” Kimmel not to make the joke at the Oscars. Yes, he was advised not to do so by his wife Molly McNearney, as she was concerned the joke wouldn’t land with the crowd that evening. But even she has admitted that she was wrong and agrees with the reigning sentiment — that the joke was not only one of the most hilarious moments from the 2024 ceremony, but also a major highlight of Kimmel’s career thus far.

What triggered Trump’s journey down memory lane at the outset of his hush money trial?


Trump has been stuck on the Kimmel track for a while now, so we can’t know for certain what triggered this sudden outburst, but we can make an educated guess. Kimmel did keep viewers entertained on April 16’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live by delivering hilarious punchlines aimed at the “Stormy day” in Trump’s life, AKA the ongoing trial. The episode featured everything from Kimmel theorizing that Trump is so sleepy in court because his lawyers are probably tranquilizing him to poking fun at his sons that “Daddy is running out of money,” a joke inspired by the fact that the continuously decreasing value of Trump Media & Technology Group has majorly hit Trump’s net worth and booted him from the billionaire list.

Like most other things in his life, Trump’s priorities are as much of a dumpster fire as he is. But if he wants to oscillate between complaining about being under a gag order while violating said gag order and reminiscing on how Kimmel made this year’s Oscars successful by cracking one-liners at his expense, who are we to complain? As with certain other blazes, it can occasionally be a pleasure watching something burn.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who could Sydney Sweeney play in the MCU’s next ‘Spider-Man’?
Sydney Sweeney
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Who could Sydney Sweeney play in the MCU’s next ‘Spider-Man’?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 17, 2024
Read Article The 8 most disturbing, manipulative, and downright duplicitous things Prince William has done
Prince William, Prince of Wales attends a Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition meeting at the Millennium Gallery on March 19, 2024 in Sheffield, England. Homewards is a transformative five-year programme which plans to demonstrate that by working collaboratively across all areas of society, it will possible to end homelessness in the UK. (Photo by Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The 8 most disturbing, manipulative, and downright duplicitous things Prince William has done
David James David James Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Who is Kate Middleton’s brother and what was the tear-jerking way he reacted to her cancer diagnosis?
James Middleton and Pippa Middleton attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2019 in London, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Kate Middleton’s brother and what was the tear-jerking way he reacted to her cancer diagnosis?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 17, 2024
Read Article The Live Nation lawsuit, explained
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Category: FYI
FYI
Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
The Live Nation lawsuit, explained
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 17, 2024
Read Article What school does Barron Trump attend?
Barron Trump is seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by JNI/Star Max/GC Images)
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
What school does Barron Trump attend?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who could Sydney Sweeney play in the MCU’s next ‘Spider-Man’?
Sydney Sweeney
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Who could Sydney Sweeney play in the MCU’s next ‘Spider-Man’?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 17, 2024
Read Article The 8 most disturbing, manipulative, and downright duplicitous things Prince William has done
Prince William, Prince of Wales attends a Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition meeting at the Millennium Gallery on March 19, 2024 in Sheffield, England. Homewards is a transformative five-year programme which plans to demonstrate that by working collaboratively across all areas of society, it will possible to end homelessness in the UK. (Photo by Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The 8 most disturbing, manipulative, and downright duplicitous things Prince William has done
David James David James Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Who is Kate Middleton’s brother and what was the tear-jerking way he reacted to her cancer diagnosis?
James Middleton and Pippa Middleton attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2019 in London, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Kate Middleton’s brother and what was the tear-jerking way he reacted to her cancer diagnosis?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 17, 2024
Read Article The Live Nation lawsuit, explained
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Category: FYI
FYI
Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
The Live Nation lawsuit, explained
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 17, 2024
Read Article What school does Barron Trump attend?
Barron Trump is seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by JNI/Star Max/GC Images)
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
What school does Barron Trump attend?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 17, 2024
Author
Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha is a Freelance Editor and Writer at We Got This Covered. She's a passionate content creator with years of experience and can cover anything under the sun. She identifies as a loyal Marvel junkie (while secretly re-binging Vampire Diaries for the zillionth time) and when she's not breaking her back typing on her laptop for hours, you can likely find her curled up on the couch with a murder mystery and her cat dozing on her lap.