Donald Trump real height
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
How tall is Donald Trump?

The poster boy for all health drinks that claim instant growth spurts.
Published: Apr 16, 2024 11:08 am

A man whose first act as president was to lie about the weather, of all things, and who compares himself to Jesus while pretending to be a martyr, it should hardly come as a surprise that Donald Trump has lied about his height as well.

As per the details provided by the former president, he is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighed 240 pounds back in April 2023 when he was arrested in New York for the allegations of falsifying business records. But just like his many, many lies that possess the ability to twist and change at warp speed, his height also switched to 6 feet 3 inches and his weight was 215 pounds when he surrendered himself at Fulton County Jail, in Atlanta, Georgia in August 2023. His senior advisor shared with ABC News that in order to quicken the whole process, Trump’s height and weight were reported to the jail in advance.

So, while we can try and make peace with the drastic weight loss of 25 pounds in a span of 3 months — which is hard since Trump’s “battery” theory (via CNN) of energy states that exercising causes people to die young — Trump also experienced an impressive growth spurt where he attained an inch in terms of height at the age of 77.

What is this sorcery?

Nothing, just Trump lying through his teeth as usual.

So, what is Donald Trump’s real height?

Jan. 2024 kind of put the debate to rest.

During the funeral of Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija, the youngest Trump, Barron, was photographed along with his mother, father, and grandfather. The 17-year-old’s towering height is well known — he stands 6 feet, 7 inches tall. When the picture came out, reporter Jules Suzdaltsev decided to stop the hard-to-believe myths about Trump Sr.’s height and compared Barron’s tall frame to that of his father to figure out the ex-POTUS’ “exact” height.

“Donald Trump is *exactly* 5’11. This pic of Barron & Trump makes it trivially easy to compare their heights. Trump is 458 pixels tall, Barron is 508 pixels tall (you can check). If Trump were 6’3, Barron would be a hair short of 7ft tall. But Barron is exactly 6’7…”

I don’t know about you, but I have no doubts when it comes to figuring out which version of Trump’s height to believe. In case, you have been wondering what to gift the GOP candidate this Thanksgiving, shoes with massive heels are your answer. I would add a book on how height works with age, but after he managed to stump even Stephen King the other day with his historical masterpiece, I am not very optimistic that it would be useful.

