Heartbreak High has continued the mammoth success of its debut season with an equally captivating second run of episodes.

Arriving earlier this month on Netflix, the Australian teen drama is a beloved hit in both its home country and abroad, praised for its portrayals of the queer community and its extremely talented young cast of students at the fictional Hartley High.

Some of the breakout stars of the series, which is a reboot of the equally popular Australian soap of the 90s, include Josh Heuston and leading lady Ayesha Madon, but long-running fans of the show may have noticed another side character who tends to steal the spotlight.

Sasha So, the Hartley student and one-time flame of Quinni (played by Chloé Hayden), operates peripherally to the central gang of Heartbreak High — chiming in here and there as a school captain hopeful and a sex positivity advocate — but actress Gemma Chua-Tran makes the most out of the role. Granted, there are some much bigger plot points to mull over (like Harper’s mysterious diagnosis and Dusty’s season two absence), but we have a collective soft spot for Sasha.

As with most teen dramas that have elicited this level of buzz (see, Sex Education or Euphoria), fans have promptly been clamouring for every detail there is to know about this stellar (and extremely beautiful, I might add) cast. Here is one such detail about Gemma Chua-Tran’s age.

Gemma Chua-Tran’s age, confirmed

Gemma Chua-Tran was born on December 30, 2001. That means the actress is currently 22 years old and is a Capricorn. Chua-Tran was born in Sydney, Australia, and is among the younger castmates of Heartbreak High.

For context, Hueston (who plays Dusty) is 27, and Madon (who plays Amerie) is 26. Most other main cast members fall within that age range, with Hayden and Bryn Chapman Parish (who plays Spider) also 26 years-old. Asher Yasbincek, who portrays Harper, is among the oldest on the cast, born in 1994 and is 30 years old (according to TV Insider) Other castmates who are closer in age to Chua-Tran are Malakai’s Thomas Weatherall and Rowan’s Sam Rechner, who are 23 and 22 years old, respectively.

Alongside Heartbreak High, Chua-Tran has starred in fellow Australian series Mustangs FC, Back of the Net and Falling. Chua-Tran is also credited as a photographer, and has shared images she took on the set of Heartbreak High to her social media.

