Former U.S. President Donald Trump walks out of the courtroom following the first day of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Donald Trump admits that over 125 million Americans don’t love him

Someone please tell him this is not the flex he thinks it is.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 06:33 am

Do we think Donald Trump really believes the lies he pollutes the world with? Certainly, his adoring acolytes seem to — heck, if he never made public appearances they would probably think he actually has the American flag tattooed on his face like in his Truth Social profile picture.

Recommended Videos

Fittingly, on the very day his criminal trial began — for which he’s accused of falsifying financial records — Trump was fiddling with figures yet again over on his favorite social media site. Taking to Truth Social, the tanned tyrant declared, “When I walk into that courtroom, I know I will have the love of 200 million Americans behind me, and I will be FIGHTING for the FREEDOM of 325 MILLION AMERICANS!”

You’d think his criminal trial would teach him to be more careful about his calculations, but it seems to have missed Trump’s notice that what his curious decree reveals is that he’s fully aware a whopping 125 million U.S. citizens don’t love him. Which is putting it mildly, to be honest.

Image via Truth Social/Donald Trump

Exactly how he’s fighting for all Americans by trying to save his own tangerine-hued neck in court is left unclear. Especially as he lost the fight with consciousness on the very first day of the trial. Trump is noted to have “appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest.” It took his lead attorney, Todd Blanche, passing him notes for “several minutes” before Trump finally “appeared to jolt awake and notice them.”

Despite his big talk on Truth Social, then, Trump’s energy levels and spirits seemed decidedly low on this inaugural day of the case. He says that he walked into the courtroom, but pictorial evidence suggests it was more of a sad shuffle. Looking at the image above you might argue that Trump looks less like a man on a mission to free 325 million Americans and more like a melancholy ghost haunting a sack of potatoes.

Donnie had better hope he’s got the stamina for the long haul here as his trial is expected to last upwards of six weeks — jury selection will probably last another week before the prosecution properly gets down to business. Was the poor guy just tuckered out on this first day because he’d spent all his energy holding down the caps lock when posting to Truth Social?

Or, beneath his blowhard bravado, in a rare moment of self-awareness as he entered a trial that could theoretically end with him facing a decade in jail, was he weighed down by the knowledge that at least 125 million Americans, and countless more around the globe, hate his guts?

Nah, probably not. Trump most likely drank his own Kool-Aid long ago. The orange flavor, obviously.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What is the ‘defund NPR’ movement and what caused it?
Category: Politics
Politics
FYI
FYI
News
News
What is the ‘defund NPR’ movement and what caused it?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Marjorie Taylor Greene takes a moment out of her day to explain why Americans are ‘enslaved’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to journalists outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Ahead of starting a six week recess to campaign for midterms, the House of Representatives held two final votes, including one for the continuing resolution to fund the federal government until December 16th.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene takes a moment out of her day to explain why Americans are ‘enslaved’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Will Trump’s hush money trial be televised?
Donald Trump hush money trial
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
Will Trump’s hush money trial be televised?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
The 'Chandos portrait' of William Shakespeare
Category: FYI
FYI
Books
Books
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m so confused, why would she do that?’: Woman claims she was banned from house she won off TikTok, but owner reveals the shocking truth
TikTok screenshots via TradeMeProject
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I’m so confused, why would she do that?’: Woman claims she was banned from house she won off TikTok, but owner reveals the shocking truth
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is the ‘defund NPR’ movement and what caused it?
Category: Politics
Politics
FYI
FYI
News
News
What is the ‘defund NPR’ movement and what caused it?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Marjorie Taylor Greene takes a moment out of her day to explain why Americans are ‘enslaved’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to journalists outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Ahead of starting a six week recess to campaign for midterms, the House of Representatives held two final votes, including one for the continuing resolution to fund the federal government until December 16th.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene takes a moment out of her day to explain why Americans are ‘enslaved’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Will Trump’s hush money trial be televised?
Donald Trump hush money trial
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
Will Trump’s hush money trial be televised?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
The 'Chandos portrait' of William Shakespeare
Category: FYI
FYI
Books
Books
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m so confused, why would she do that?’: Woman claims she was banned from house she won off TikTok, but owner reveals the shocking truth
TikTok screenshots via TradeMeProject
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I’m so confused, why would she do that?’: Woman claims she was banned from house she won off TikTok, but owner reveals the shocking truth
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 15, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'