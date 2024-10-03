What did Melania Trump say that puts her at odds with Donald, and are they even still together?

Former First Lady Melania Trump has taken an opposing view to that of her husband, Donald Trump, when it comes to one of the most discussed and divisive topics in American politics.

Melania’s new book, Melania, is due to be released this Tuesday, and The Guardian obtained an early copy, and has shared excerpts from the book that will likely surprise a lot of readers.

The memoir focuses on her journey from Slovenia to America, and ultimately how she became Mrs. Trump. She doesn’t offer many political takes, but when she does, it reveals the contrast between her and her husband.

This is despite writing about keeping her and her husband‘s politics out of the public eye, or as she puts it, “I believed in addressing them privately rather than publicly challenging him.”

Yet, this book might seem to some to be challenging him or, at the least, will be challenging for him to answer questions about.

Before she dives into what will no doubt be the most discussed part of her book, she offers another topic she disagreed with Donald on, but which led him to change a portion of the policy. Melania Trump claims that she urged her husband to do something about the children who were being separated from their families after entering the country through the southern border.

As she writes, “While I support strong borders, what was going on at the border was simply unacceptable. I immediately addressed my deep concerns with Donald regarding the family separations, emphasizing the trauma it was causing these families.”

Melania goes on to explain that, as a mother, the details of many families being separated at the border greatly disturbed her and she voiced to her husband, ‘The government should not be taking children away from their parents. This has to stop.”

She concludes by stating things changed shortly thereafter, likely referring to the executive order in June 2018 after two months of public outcry over the DHS separating families at the border.

However, the topic in her already best-selling book that will draw even more attention is abortion.

Melania Trump took to social media to express her belief on reproductive rights, saying, “Without a doubt there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth. Individual freedom.”

However, she expands upon it in her book, writing, “Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.”

Melania goes further, directly attacking the Republican status quo standpoint by stating, “Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life.”

This, coupled with her rarely appearing with her husband, has made people wonder for quite some time whether she and Donald are even still together. Of course, thus far, they apparently are. Her husband has already been bragging about her book.

In regards to her husband having different views than hers, Melania writes, “Occasional political disagreements between me and my husband are a part of our relationship.”

Melania openly expressing a stance in opposition to her husband’s could also be by design. If Donald Trump wants to win more votes, particularly from women, he likely needs to pivot towards a less authoritarian attitude towards abortion rights. What better opportunity to re-frame his position than by saying his wife’s opinions are meaningful to him? Some people might just laugh at that, but if he realized such a change could be advantageous, he likely didn’t protest Melania’s statements.

In any case, it’s difficult to believe that Trump will not loosen his stance, something he has already hinted at, but will it be enough for him to win the election over Kamala Harris? Regardless, it will be enough for Melania to sell a lot of books.

