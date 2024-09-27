‘What a laughable and pathetic statement’: Melania Trump declares who Donald really is after cheating on her with an adult film star

You can’t make this stuff up. Former President Donald Trump’s “wife” Melania Trump went into the safe haven of Fox News and did her best impression of a woman who doesn’t loathe her husband. Even better, she singled him out as a man of principles that only wants to make this country better and isn’t running for president for his own selfish gains at all.

Recommended Videos

In an segment that gives new meaning to the the term “softball interview,” Fox and Friends co host Ainsley Earhardt practically bent over backwards to get something vaguely human sounding out of the former first lady.

BREAKING: Melania Trump, who Donald Trump cheated on with a porn star, calls Trump a “family man.” What a laughable and pathetic statement. pic.twitter.com/sYKVPFu6DB — Trump L’s (@Trump_Losses) September 26, 2024

Melania rarely (if ever) appears in public with her husband anymore, but Trump is struggling with women so anything helps. Oh, and she has a book coming out too so that probably has something to do with it.

There’s also those pesky rumors that Trump is having an affair with far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, which Loomer denies, so fortunately that clears that up. A conspiracy theorist wouldn’t lie!

Regardless, the juiciest part of the interview happened when Earhardt asked Melania what she wished people knew about her husband. This is rich: “That he is really a family man. He loves his family he loves this country,” she said, and that all he wants to do is build a better and prosperous country.

Well, of course he’s a family man. A family man who paid off a porn star and owes a woman named Jean E. Carroll $83.3 million for defamation after a judge found him liable for sexual assault. Look, no one is perfect but call a fig a fig. These lies are just insulting to everyone.

Elsewhere in the interview, Melania called for people to stop fueling a “toxic atmosphere” against her husband by saying he’s a threat to democracy and other “vile names.” Yes, threat to democracy is used as an insult Melania, and not an existential crisis for most of the country.

Regardless, it’s pretty clear that this woman does not love her husband, or at least it seems that way to the naked eye. Perhaps there is some truth to what former aide Anthony Scaramucci said in a recent interview with MeidasTouch. He said the only person who wants to see Vice President Kamala Harris win the election more than him is Melania, because “she hates him.”

“I judge the hatred of Donald Trump by the Melania standard,” he said, providing a few examples, like “My wife hates Trump as much as Melania.” Sounds like a close-knit family over there at Trump Enterprises.



We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy