Melania Trump‘s self-titled memoir Melania arrives on Oct. 8, and Donald Trump — who loves nothing more than a product to sell — recently wrote on Truth Social that the book is already #1 in the United States. But which bestseller list is he referring to?

Major bestseller lists show that Melania’s book is actually being outperformed by one of Trump’s biggest political opponents. Sure, Amazon’s current bestsellers list has Melania’s memoir in the top spot above former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s The Future of America First (what are you thinking, America, seriously?), but if you peek at The New York Times bestsellers, you won’t even find Melania in the top five. Her book is also nowhere to be found on USA Today’s bestseller list.

Something smells fishy, and no, it isn’t Trump’s ideal McDonald’s lunch.

Don’t look now, but Hillary Clinton’s book has sold better than Melania’s

CONGRATULATIONS to our incredible former First Lady—as her new book MELANIA hit #1 in the USA! Buy your copy today at https://t.co/g0iWtGquwL. pic.twitter.com/JGADdRJgm1 — Trump on Truth (@HashtagTrump) September 26, 2024 via Trump on Truth/X

Not only is Trump’s Truth Social post claiming that Melania’s book is “#1 in the U.S.A.” an overstatement at best, but his much smarter former opponent Hillary Clinton’s new book, Something Lost, Something Gained, is #1 on The Times’ Print and E-book Combined Non-Fiction list and #2 on USA Today‘s. Clinton beat Trump in the popular vote in the 2016 election, so this outcome feels fitting. It’s eight years later, but Trump still struggles to understand that she’s no longer running.

Breaking down the rest of Trump’s Truth Social post about the former First Lady’s book, he uses the words, “If you love my wife as much as me,” seeming to forget he cheated on Melania with Stormy Daniels in 2006 after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron Trump, four months earlier. We’d wonder whether or not Trump’s enthusiasm for Melania’s new book reveals a guilty conscience within, but this is Trump we’re talking about, so what are we kidding?

What about the White House Rose Garden?

Melania's upcoming memoir is from the publisher of books by Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz. Her book will be called:

I'M NOT ALAN DERSHOWITZ

PAY ME FOR THIS BOOK

THESE ARE MY SHOES

FROM FAILED MODEL TO RECLUSE: MY JOURNEY

A BOOK BY SOMEONE I PAID

THE THIRD WIVES CLUB

ME-LANIA pic.twitter.com/yS7hqYCPH3 — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) July 25, 2024 via Paul Rudnick/X

Trump shilling for Melania’s memoir aside, the book is reportedly published by the same folks who published books by Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer connected to Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson, and a book by Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s biggest phony election fraud mouthpieces recently disbarred in New York and Washington D.C. for his role in Trump’s illegal attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. Rest assured that Melania took the time to write about what she did to the White House Rose Garden, but according to Steve Marmel (with photo evidence), that’s not the flex she thinks it is.

Melania is trending as she tries to peddle her book.

She’s bragging about her work on the Rose Garden.

Here’s a reminder of how she turned the Rose Garden into a putting green.



pic.twitter.com/GeywwFZHMj — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 20, 2024 via Steve Marmel/X

Moreover, Trump is not the only one hyping Melania’s book. According to a Michael Thorning X post, it has also been promoted by satire sites known to spread misinformation ⏤ ‘cuz yeah, it’s cool to say that a bomb was found near a Long Island Trump rally only for it to be deemed fake news by local police.

I for one am shocked these really smart people were duped by this totally legit news source which is also…hawking Melania's book. pic.twitter.com/leMA55KZ81 — Michael Thorning (@ThorningMichael) September 18, 2024 via Michael Thorning/X

Trump: People love our first lady. She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it. It's great. And if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up and I'll say, don't buy it, get rid of it. pic.twitter.com/nkZ4725bE1 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2024 via Acyn/X

We’ll see how Melania’s book performs once it’s released, but until then, let’s not get ahead of ourselves, Don. We know he won’t tell the truth if it doesn’t do well, and even if she exposes too many unflattering details about him in her chapters, he’ll still find a way to pretend he’s living a picture-perfect marriage. Around the same time that Trump posted about Melania’s book, he also announced a $100K Trump watch collection and $100 silver Trump coins. Whether he needs the money or just doesn’t want you to forget about him (and his declining rally sizes), never fear: Donald Trump will fight like hell to hold your attention ⏤ even if he can’t hold his own bowels.

