Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Former first lady Melania Trump joins Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump after he officially accepted the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
Celebrities

Donald ‘concept of a plan’ Trump says Melania’s new book is #1 in the U.S., but don’t tell him whose is actually doing better

Trump's never been one for the facts when there's money to be made.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Sep 26, 2024 04:39 pm

Melania Trump‘s self-titled memoir Melania arrives on Oct. 8, and Donald Trump — who loves nothing more than a product to sell — recently wrote on Truth Social that the book is already #1 in the United States. But which bestseller list is he referring to?

Recommended Videos

Major bestseller lists show that Melania’s book is actually being outperformed by one of Trump’s biggest political opponents. Sure, Amazon’s current bestsellers list has Melania’s memoir in the top spot above former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s The Future of America First (what are you thinking, America, seriously?), but if you peek at The New York Times bestsellers, you won’t even find Melania in the top five. Her book is also nowhere to be found on USA Today’s bestseller list.

Something smells fishy, and no, it isn’t Trump’s ideal McDonald’s lunch.

Don’t look now, but Hillary Clinton’s book has sold better than Melania’s

via Trump on Truth/X

Not only is Trump’s Truth Social post claiming that Melania’s book is “#1 in the U.S.A.” an overstatement at best, but his much smarter former opponent Hillary Clinton’s new book, Something Lost, Something Gained, is #1 on The Times’ Print and E-book Combined Non-Fiction list and #2 on USA Today‘s. Clinton beat Trump in the popular vote in the 2016 election, so this outcome feels fitting. It’s eight years later, but Trump still struggles to understand that she’s no longer running.

Breaking down the rest of Trump’s Truth Social post about the former First Lady’s book, he uses the words, “If you love my wife as much as me,” seeming to forget he cheated on Melania with Stormy Daniels in 2006 after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron Trump, four months earlier. We’d wonder whether or not Trump’s enthusiasm for Melania’s new book reveals a guilty conscience within, but this is Trump we’re talking about, so what are we kidding?

What about the White House Rose Garden?

via Paul Rudnick/X

Trump shilling for Melania’s memoir aside, the book is reportedly published by the same folks who published books by Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer connected to Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson, and a book by Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s biggest phony election fraud mouthpieces recently disbarred in New York and Washington D.C. for his role in Trump’s illegal attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. Rest assured that Melania took the time to write about what she did to the White House Rose Garden, but according to Steve Marmel (with photo evidence), that’s not the flex she thinks it is.

via Steve Marmel/X

Moreover, Trump is not the only one hyping Melania’s book. According to a Michael Thorning X post, it has also been promoted by satire sites known to spread misinformation ⏤ ‘cuz yeah, it’s cool to say that a bomb was found near a Long Island Trump rally only for it to be deemed fake news by local police.

via Michael Thorning/X
via Acyn/X

We’ll see how Melania’s book performs once it’s released, but until then, let’s not get ahead of ourselves, Don. We know he won’t tell the truth if it doesn’t do well, and even if she exposes too many unflattering details about him in her chapters, he’ll still find a way to pretend he’s living a picture-perfect marriage. Around the same time that Trump posted about Melania’s book, he also announced a $100K Trump watch collection and $100 silver Trump coins. Whether he needs the money or just doesn’t want you to forget about him (and his declining rally sizes), never fear: Donald Trump will fight like hell to hold your attention ⏤ even if he can’t hold his own bowels.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.