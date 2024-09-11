Image Credit: Disney
French fries and Donald Trump
Photos via Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

‘Oh, what a mess’: Here are over 30 seconds of Donald Trump admitting he doesn’t know anything about anything except what’s on the McDonald’s menu

He's a big fan of the Fish Delight, so, you know. Ew.
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Sep 11, 2024 03:51 pm

Donald Trump has never been shy about his love for McDonald’s. After the first debate between Trump and Kamala Harris, Jimmy Kimmel spotlighted how much the former president and (unfortunate) Republican nominee adores the fast food chain… while also pointing out the gaps in the convicted felon’s knowledge.

Kimmel introduced the segment by saying, “There seem to be so many things Trump claims he knows nothing about,” including Project 2025, Q-anon, Michael Avenatti’s indictment, RFK, the women who Trump allegedly assaulted, white supremacists, the Proud Boys, David Duke, Hitler, and Lil Jon (even though he was on The Apprentice). But there are also many things Trump apparently knows more about than anyone else on the planet. That list includes ISIS, weapons, steel workers, drones, politicians (no specific ones), technology (same), ethanol, wind, consultants, trade, the system, the banking industry, environmental impact statements, and, the most important one of all, McDonald’s!

In 2023, Trump went to a McDonald’s in East Palestine, Ohio and mansplained to an employee, “So, I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here.” Yup, only Trump would think he knows more about someone else’s job than they do. But of course he does, because he knows more about every single subject in the world than all of us!

While we could add the 2020 election to the list of things Trump assumes he’s well-versed in, his claim about McDonald’s stands out because his adoration of the fast food chain is as famous as his hatred of “fake news.” It turns out he’s been eating a lot of McDonald’s on the campaign trail. According to Newsweek, the Trump campaign team enjoyed meals at Dunkin Donuts, Wendy’s, Chick Fil-A, and Jimmy John’s, but paid $4,700 for McDonald’s.

Donald Trump
Image via Wall Street Journal/YouTube

There’s just one big question: did Trump order a Fish Delight?! While Trump told Anderson Cooper that he loved this menu item back in 2017, it’s not actually a sandwich you can order. As Food and Wine Magazine noted, some thought he meant to say Filet-o-Fish. So, one of two things happened: Trump imagined himself eating something from the fast food chain that he didn’t, or he really does like the worst item on the menu. When there is all-day breakfast and the McCrispy, who orders a Filet-o-Fish? Sorry, Don ⏤ I don’t trust anyone who doesn’t mention fries as their all-time favorite indulgence. Apparently Trump does like Big Macs, but his typical order sounds intense. According to an article in The Guardian from 2017, he used to get one chocolate mileshake, two Big Macs, and two Filet-o-Fishes. Ew.

I know the McDonald’s menu, too, because most people have ordered from it once or twice, whether on their way home from a late night out or as a reward for a bad day (or no reason at all, because you’re a grown-up and can eat what you want). But I’m not running for president… so it goes without saying that Trump needs to learn a lot more about, well, everything before Nov. 5, 2024, because not doing would honestly just be fishy.

Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.