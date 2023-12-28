Does McDonald’s serve breakfast all day? Answered

Whether you’re enjoying a McGriddle, a McMuffin, a hash brown, or bagel, fast food lovers can agree on one thing: McDonald’s breakfast hits the spot.

With the franchise experimenting with all-day breakfast a few years back – and with select locations across the United States still following suit – the breakfast hours at McDonald’s have long been a mystery, but fortunately, we are here to put the rumors to rest.

Photo via McDonalds

Unfortunately for McDonald’s eaters, you better blast to your nearest location to grab a McMuffin before noon! When answering the question “What time does McDonald’s start and stop serving breakfast?” in the Frequently Asked Questions section of their website, the franchise revealed their breakfast hours and, contrary to popular belief, you cannot get breakfast whenever your heart desires.

Their response reads:

“Local breakfast menus and hours may vary by restaurant, which Co-Ops and franchisees decide at their discretion, but you can often get your favorite breakfast item from the time your local restaurant opens until 10:30 or 11:00 AM local time.”

That faint sound you might be hearing is hash brown lovers’ hearts shattering that they can’t get the tasty fried treat 24/7.

Nonetheless, we still have a good four or five hours to grab some hotcakes every morning! When McDonald’s stops serving breakfast altogether, that’s when we will have to have a word with the company, but fortunately, that doesn’t look as if it’ll happen anytime soon. Mine’s an egg McMuffin and a black coffee!