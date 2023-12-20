Squishmallows Happy Meal release date, confirmed

It’s no surprise that Squishmallows became an overnight sensation on TikTok. The squishiest and fluffiest little plushies that everyone seemed to have… except you. But that can all change with the new Happy Meal (and no, this isn’t sponsored).

Earlier this year, you might recall that McDonald’s and Squishmallows launched their first-ever global collaboration project. For each Happy Meal you received, you’d get a tiny Squishmallow to squeeze to your heart’s content. Everyone knows how Happy Meals works, after all. However, while Squish fans all over the world were already collecting their plushies, U.S.-based fans were left in the dark… until today.

McDonald’s has finally confirmed that all twelve of the Squishmallow characters will be within our reach in the next couple of days – at long last – so here’s when you can get it.

When is the Squishmallows Happy Meal coming out?

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Happy Meal toys containing Squishmallows will finally arrive at McDonald’s locations across the United States on December 26. All twelve Squishmallows will be part of the collection, including Cam and Fifi. What’s more, there will even be a surprise addition to the roster: Grimace is joining the lineup. That’s right, the collaboration wouldn’t be complete without the McDonald’s mascot.

In addition to the tiny collectable plushies, each Squishmallow will be accompanied by a unique playlist, created by none other than the Universal Music Group. Each Happy Meal box will contain a QR code that families can scan to access the playlist corresponding to their character. And yes, the playlists were carefully curated to match each Squish’s personality.

So there you have it. While we understand that, after all the holiday festivities, everyone may be considering their next gym membership, there’s still always room for a Happy Meal.