What time does Chick-fil-A stop serving breakfast? Answered

Everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day (including fast food chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and beyond), but it looks like Chick-fil-A is cutting your morning meal shorter than you might think.

Known for their tantalizing Scramble Burritos and Bowls, their mouth-watering Chicken Biscuits (and Spicy Chicken Biscuits, of course), their tastebud-tingling Chick-n-Minis, and more, Chick-fil-A has become the go-to breakfast joint for those on the go, but those who tend to sleep through their alarms have just one burning question: What time does the franchise stop serving breakfast?

Photo via Chick-fil-A

We found the sought-after answer to our query in the Customer Support section of the company’s website, which reads, “Chick-fil-A restaurants stop serving breakfast at 10:30 AM. If you’re reading this before 10:30 AM, we’re excited to start the day with you. If you’re reading this after 10:30 AM, we’ve got good news: it’s lunchtime! Order now.”

As we know, Chick-fil-A restaurants from coast to coast keep their respective establishments closed on Sundays, so naturally, these breakfast hours only apply from Monday to Saturday.

After 10:30 AM (only on Monday through Saturday, of course), it looks like you’ll need to swing by your nearest Chick-fil-A and grab your usual order of Chicken Nuggets and Waffle Fries instead. Given how scrumptious the menu is from top to bottom, there are no complaints here whatsoever!

Well, except for the fact that you can’t get a biscuit…