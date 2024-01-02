How late does Taco Bell serve breakfast? Answered

There's only one thing that can make a Crunchwrap from Taco Bell even better: bacon.

Fast food chains like Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, and Burger King are known for their tastebud-tingling breakfast menu, but did you know that even Taco Bell has some tasty treats to kick off your day?

According to a spokesperson for the franchise, Taco Bell introduced breakfast items in 2014 — from Breakfast Burritos to Breakfast “Quesalupas” to Biscuit Tacos and beyond — available at select locations only. From that point forward, more and more Taco Bell establishments began to adopt the scrumptious breakfast menu, and nowadays, a majority of the locations nationwide serve the most important meal of the day.

Given that a majority of Taco Bell establishments from coast to coast serve breakfast in the year 2024, fast food lovers have just one burning question: How late does Taco Bell serve breakfast each and every day?

Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

What are Taco Bell’s breakfast hours?

Photo via Nick Solares/Eater

Unfortunately for those who are craving a Breakfast Crunchwrap, you better zoom to your nearest Taco Bell location to grab one, as the restaurant does not serve breakfast all day.

According to the query “What are Taco Bell’s breakfast hours?” posed within the Frequently Asked Questions section of Taco Bell’s website, “Taco Bell typically serves breakfast between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM,” however, these hours may vary by location. Because of this, it is best to call your nearest Taco Bell establishment to make sure that the staff is still frying up some hashbrowns!

Given that the fast food chain tends to serve breakfast until 11:00 AM tops, it is safe to say that I will be grabbing a Grande Scrambler Burrito before heading into work tomorrow. What better way is there to kick off the new year?