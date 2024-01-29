Yeti no more? 5 cup and tumbler alternatives that don’t have lead in them

Every year, there seems to be a trendy new way to carry water. Whether it’s the Yeti, the Stanley Cup, or even the Hydroflask we are convinced time after time that a new colorful cup will help us drink more water.

Recently, Stanley and Yeti cup users have taken to the internet to share their concerns that stainless steel cups like these might be exposing them to lead poisoning. According to the World Health Organization, lead exposure risks include brain damage, kidney damage, cardiovascular problems, and increased risk of high blood pressure.

While the cups are FDA-approved, meaning there is no imminent risk of being exposed to lead, nervous nellies may want to find an alternative just to put their minds at ease. So here are five lead-free cups to keep you hydrated instead.

1. Hydroflask

Throw it back to 2020! According to Lead-Free Mama, Hydroflasks are some of the only insolated water bottle options that do not use any lead in their production. The largest issue people have found with Stanley and Yeti cups is that they are each sealed with lead at the bottom, for Hydroflasks this isn’t the case. You can also choose from a large array of colors, patterns, and styles which is largely the appeal of having a nice, pricier water bottle. Hydroflasks come in all varieties of shapes and sizes but chances are, if you had a Vsco girl phase, you can dust yours off from 2020 and get moving.

2. LifeFactory

LifeFactory’s silicone-covered glass water bottle is an excellent lead-free glass alternative. Their water bottles and baby bottles are highly recommended by parenting bloggers like Blue & Hazel and Lead Safe Mommy. While glass water bottles may not keep your drink as cold as you may like, they still come in as many fun colors and patterns that make some insolated bottles so enticing. Their durable, dishwasher-safe glass bottle comes in a variety of sizes from 12 ounces to 24 ounces and can be purchased in nearly every color of the rainbow on their website.

3. Klean Kanteen

Klean Kanteen boasts a lead-free brand on its website and Instagram page. They have everything from tumblers to water bottles, to lunch boxes in a wide variety of colors and patterns. Most of their products sell for less than $40 and they can even be personalized with your name or a special icon. They’re also lead-free so that certainly gives you some peace of mind in a very colorful water bottle.

4. Owala

According to their website, the increasingly popular and tantalizingly colorful Owala water bottle is also a lead-free alternative. Their specialty is making it all the easier to stay hydrated by incorporating different drinking methods into the same water bottle. Their Free Sip bottle even made Time’s 2023 Best Inventions List. Better yet, you never have to choose just one color, since most of the bottles have two or three in tow. But be warned, Owala has caught a little bit of heat because people on TikTok are realizing it’s important to take the bottle apart when cleaning it, as certain pieces attract a lot of mold.

5. Ohelo Bottles

Ohelo calls itself the United Kingdom’s only lead-free insolated bottle brand. They sell both water bottles and tumblers that are meant to keep your beverages very cold or very hot all day long. Their cups come in every color from yellow to blue to pink, and some even have special pictures or patterns on them. Despite being a U.K.-based brand, they ship their safe and sustainable water bottles worldwide.

Most water bottles that are being sold in stores or online do not contain a lethal amount of lead, to be clear. A lot of them would have to endure some serious damage to cause that kind of harm to the person drinking them. However, many people would, understandably, rather be safe than sorry.

Many glass or plastic water bottles can be a good alternative to stainless-steel favorites, which are most often prone to containing lead. It’s best to check the website and reviews to make sure what you’re purchasing is up to your own comfort and safety levels.

But fear not, there is a cute and trendy bottle for everyone, no need to sacrifice style for peace of mind.