What’s included in the Burger King $5 meal deal price?

There was a time when you could waltz into a fast food joint, slap a fiver on the counter, and walk out with a bellyfull of greasy, delicious burgers and fries. But hey, it seems that the fast food giants are finally realizing that we’re all broke and in desperate need of a cheap meal.

With rising prices and a cost-of-living crisis looming, many of us have resorted to cooking at home, or searching for better deals elsewhere. But now, the big players in the game are scrambling to win us back with some tempting deals. McDonald’s is waving a $5 deal in the air, Wendy’s is seducing the breakfast crowd with a $3 tag, and even Denny’s is sliding into the melee with diner deals starting just shy of $6.

Not one to be left behind, Burger King is also about to roll back the clock with something that’s both wallet-friendly and waistline-dangerous.

What’s on the Royal Menu?

BK is getting ready to bring back its $5 "Your Way Meal" after McDonald's announced its own $5 value meal promotion earlier this month. https://t.co/5KlEXKcQ5I — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) May 26, 2024

The chain has had its share of successful promotions, like the “2 for $5″ mix and match deal, which allowed customers to choose from a variety of sandwiches, including the Whopper and the Big Fish. We must also recall the “Whopper Detour” campaign of 2018, where the chain offered one-cent Whoppers to customers who used the BK app within 600 feet of a McDonald’s restaurant. That’s the kind of cheeky marketing that sets Burger King apart from its rivals.

Now in their latest pitch, Burger King is offering what they call the “Your Way” meal for just $5. You get a choice of three sandwiches, likely the usual suspects like a Whopper Classic. Pair that with some golden nuggets of joy, a heap of hot fries, and a refreshing beverage, and you’ve got yourself a feast fit for royalty. Or at least, a very hungry commoner.

The variety of sandwich options is a nice touch. Plus, the fact that they’re planning to run the promotion for several months shows a commitment to value that’s admirable in these times. On the other hand, McDonald’s $5 meal deal is pretty similar to Burger King’s with a few key differences. For one, they’re offering a choice of a McChicken, McDouble, or four-piece chicken McNuggets.

Of course, the success of these deals depends on more than just price. So, whether the wallet-friendly combo will be enough to bring back the crowds remains to be seen, but at least for now, Burger King seems to have crafted a value meal that genuinely understands the assignment.

