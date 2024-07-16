Amazon Prime Day home deals (our Top 10 picks)

Prime Day is July 16 and there’s no better time to get great deals on items for your home. With that in mind, we compiled a list of the 10 best Amazon Prime Day home deals. From robot vacuums to a new mattress to practical around-the-house items, this list has just what you’ve been missing in your home.

Image via Echo/Amazon

Regular price: $109.98

Prime Deal: $51.98

At an amazing 53% off, we had to recommend the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Charcoal with Sengled Smart Color Bulb. This is the perfect entry point for your smart home transformation, beginning with smart bulbs. You’ll be able to control the lighting in your home straight from your Alexa. It features Amazon Alexa Simple Set Up so you don’t have to be a tech wizard to get started. Consumers call it a “smart home dynamo, here to entertain and assist.”

Image via Roborock/Amazon

Regular Price: $1299.99

Prime Deal: $799.99

Robot vacuums: You’ve heard all about them. This Prime Day it’s time to find out what you’ve been missing. On that note, Roborock’s S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is next on our list of best Prime Day deals. It’s self-cleaning, self-drying, and self-emptying, and we liked the reactive tech obstacle avoidance, meaning you don’t have to clear the floor before the voice-operated Roborock S7 gets to work. Using Hyperforce suction and a Vibrarise mopping system, the S7 cleans well and is easy to use, according to consumers.

Image via Highwood/Amazon

Regular Price: $599.99

Prime Deal: $268.59

Fall is coming, but there’s still time this summer for outdoor entertaining. Over half-off this Prime Day, the Highwood Hamilton folding and reclining Adirondack chair is weather-resistant and fade-proof. It also folds up easily when the seasons change. Or instead, leave it outside all year round: It’s built to withstand the elements. We liked the wood-grained textured plastic, matching most decks and porches. Consumers liked the ease of assembly with clear and simple instructions. The back adjusts in three positions, and the chair has several nice color options.

Image via Samsung/Amazon

Regular Price: $2997.99

Prime Deal: $1,697.99

Are you ready to upgrade your TV this Prime Day? We recommend the SAMSUNG 75″ Class Neo QLED Smart TV. Save around $1,300 on this QLED Smart TV and get anti-glare, ultra-viewing angles, HDR+, and 4k upscaling, among many other state-of-the-art features. There’s also a Samsung Gaming Hub and Dolby Atmos Sound with object tracking. The TV comes with several useful apps already installed. Meanwhile, the 1080P upscaling is excellent, consumers say. The picture is bright and vibrant, others add.

Image via Ring/Amazon

Regular Price: $229.99

Prime Deal: $149.99

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is the next choice on our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals for the home. Save 35% on a Ring doorbell camera this Prime Day and get pro-level features like 3D motion detection and head-to-toe view. We also liked the customizable motion zones and low-light sight. The camera is easy to set up and use with your Alexa. There are easy-to-follow instructions, consumers say, and the video resolution is fantastic. You can even talk to people through the Ring doorbell, and alerts arrive directly on your phone.

Image via Nectar/Amazon

Regular Price: $899

Prime Deal: $649

Check out the Nectar Queen 12″ Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress for a great Prime Day deal on a new bed. Save around $250 this Prime Day, and get gel memory foam, with cooling, temperature regulating, hypoallergenic, and pressure relief features. There’s also a 365-night trial period and a forever warranty. Consumers call it the best mattress on the market, and sleeping on it even helped some with their back and shoulder pain. The minimal motion transfer is notable, consumers say.

Image via DeerRun/Amazon

Regular Price: $269.99

Prime Deal: $129.98

Many of us work from home these days. Even those who don’t may still want an affordable workout solution around the house. To stay fit, we recommend the DeerRun 2-in-1 under-desk treadmill from DeerRun, an amazing 52% off this Prime Day. This walking pad is lightweight and well-built, with a steel-frame structure and a powerful, quiet motor. You can walk or run in your home office, den, or living room, and then tuck the DeerRun walking pad away for next time — no gym membership required. Consumers call it an “excellent little unit” that “pairs nicely with the app.”

Image via Jackery/Amazon

Regular Price: $999

Prime Deal: $479

Be ready for anything with the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station, next in our list of the best Prime Day home deals. Using solar panels, the Jackery Explorer has eight outlets to power up to 90% of common household appliances, in case of emergency. The sine-wave converter keeps the voltage consistent. The Explorer is easy to carry and set up. You can also use it while camping. It’s lightweight, but offers “heavy” performance, consumers say. Plug in your phones and other sensitive devices, and they charge flawlessly.

Image via Ninja/Amazon

Regular Price: $329.99

Prime Deal: $179.99

If you’ve been looking for a new air fryer, try the SP351 Foodi smart 13-in-1 dual-heat air fryer from Ninja. At 45% off this Prime Day, you won’t want to miss the deal. It heats up to 500°, with 13 functions including air fry, sear crisp, and rapid bake. The smart cook system, meanwhile, will ensure everything is cooked to perfection with a simple press of a button. Cooking times are 65% faster than other air fryers, and the SP351 is operational in just 60 seconds. Consumers especially like how much counter space it saves them.

Image via Reliahome/Amazon

Regular Price: $16.99

Prime Deal: $9.90

A new broom and mop wall hanger might not seem like the most exciting product for your home this Prime Day, but the Reliahome garage storage system could be just what you need to keep your cleaning projects organized. The broom and mop holder is 42% off this Prime Day, with adjustable racks, and one-handed push installation. The metal body earned high marks for durability, with racks holding up to five pounds, and hooks that hold twice that amount. Consumers use it for brooms and mops, but also “grabbers,” aprons, dusters, and shopping bags.

