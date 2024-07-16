Best Prime Day toy deals 2024 (What to look out for)

Prime Day 2024 is finally here, with more than a handful of fantastic opportunities to grab some of the best deals on toys for kids of all ages. Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts, or just want to surprise your little ones this Summer, now’s the time to snag a great deal. Be sure to act fast, as these deals are available for a limited time and while supplies last. From educational sets to outdoor fun, here are 15 deals you won’t want to miss.

Recommended Videos

Image via Amazon

Was: $12.99

Now: $4:99

Savings: $8.00

The latest Disney Princess, Asha definitely deserves some love during Prime Day 2024. Wish fans can quickly snag this collectible at a mouth watering price of just $4.99, instead of the original $12.99 price. Trust me, your kid will thank you!

Image via Amazon

Was: 29.98

Now: $11.49

Savings: $18.49

Dragon Ball fans can enjoy this movie box set along with their kids, making for an amazing bonding moment. You and your little ones can kick back with the Z Warriors and relive Goku’s amazing journey. This movie pack collection features the first five movies in the DBZ catalog, and all for $11.49. At 62% off, that’s an offer worth getting.

Image via Amazon

Was: $23.98

Now: $19.18

Savings: $4.80

This adorable Holycco kids kitchen set is now 20% off, and includes everything your little chef needs to start cooking up their imaginary meals. It comes with all the kitchen accessories safe and suitable for 5-7-year-olds to play with and bring their makeshift kitchen to life!

Image via Amazon

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

Savings: $30.00

This awesome remote-controlled toy is great for kids and tweens who have a knack for construction and vehicles. It’s a realistic RC excavator replica, and features powerful motors, a metal shovel, lights, and robust rubber tracks. Its upgraded 2×1200mAh battery provides hours of uninterrupted playtime, making it the perfect toy to kill time with.

Image via Amazon

Was: $22.99

Now: $15.99

Savings: $7.00

Hi Barbie! Mattel has more than a couple deals available for Prime Day 2024, but we’re absolutely loving this inclusive Barbie doll, complete with a wheelchair and ramp. The fabulous doll could also help kickstart important conversations about inclusivity, accessibility, and health.

Image via Amazon

Was: $31.99

Now: $27.19

Savings: $4.80

Got a little astronaut in the making? Why not make their day with this awesome Spooktacular Astronaut helmet? A great addition to space-themed play, this helmet will make any child feel like a space traveler. The realistic helmet boasts built-in foam padding to protect your child’s head, as well as a tinted moveable visor. To infinty and beyond!

Image via Amazon

Was: $15.99

Now: $12.49

Savings: $3.50

Move over Pikachu! For Prime Day 2024, we’re loving this fiery velvety plush of Charmander. It’s the perfect addition for every part of your home, especially your kids’ bedroom. They’ll sleep a lot better at night knowing there’s a protective Pokémon right beside them, always ready to defend them!

Was: $39.99

Now: $29.99

Savings: $10.00

This underwater camera from GKTZ comes with a waterproof and shockproof case, ensuring effective anti-fall protection. It also boasts a 20MP sensor, records 1080p video and features a 180-degree rotating lens, allowing for easy dual front and rear shots. A durable and fun camera for young photographers to capture their adventures.

Image via Amazon

Was: $24.99

Now: $19.99

Savings: $5.00

Mouse Trap is an enjoyable kids’ board game that challenges players to navigate their mouse around the game board without getting trapped. The interactive game also involves building and catching, making it perfect for playdates and sleepovers.

Image via Amazon

Was: $13.99

Now: $9.99

Savings: $4.00

The classic Connect 4 Strategy Game is an exciting and engaging way for players of all ages to enjoy a classic game with a twist. This Amazon-exclusive edition takes the traditional gameplay you know and love, and adds the blue blocker disc to keep everyone on their toes. Family night just got a whole lot more interesting!

Image via Amazon

Was: $21.99

Now: $17.49

Savings: $4.50

Another Hasbro product on the list, The Game of Life Board Game also comes at a steal. This is a modern take on the classic family game where players navigate through life making decisions about careers, marriage, and financial investments. This version includes updated elements such as action cards and a new, contemporary design. Ideal for ages 8 and up, it offers a fun, interactive way for families to play, and is currently less than $20.

Image via Amazon

Was: $21.57

Now: $16.99

Savings: $4.58

At just $16.99, you have a chance to snag a box of Twister Ultimate, which elevates your gaming experience way more than the fun classic. This version of Twister features a spinner and an oversized plastic mat, boasting more and larger colored spots than the original. Whether indoors or outdoors, it’s the perfect addition to any sleepovers, barbecues, or game nights with family and friends. This version of Twister is also compatible with Alexa, so you can be a part of the fun, while Alexa does the heavy lifting!

Image via Amazon

Was: $45.00

Now: $28.99

Savings: $16.01

For a chance to be part of Ariel’s world, how about a trip under the sea with this stunning figurine of Ariel? At 36% off, it’s definitely worth the steal, especially since it truly evokes the 2023 film featuring Halle Bailey.

Image via Amazon

Was: $25.08

Now: $13.49

Savings: $11.49

Scrabble Junior is currently 46% off on Amazon, making it one of the best deals for Prime Day 2024. The game features a double-sided gameboard with two levels of play: one side helps younger children match letters to form words, while the other side allows older kids to create their own words. This engaging game is perfect for family game nights and play dates, ticking off both education and fun boxes simultaneously!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy