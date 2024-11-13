15 best early Black Friday appliance deals this year (2024)

If you’re as excited as we are about snagging great Black Friday deals, you’re in luck! This year’s early Black Friday appliance deals are already rolling out, with massive savings on just about everything your home needs!

From TVs and air fryers, to vacuums and coffee makers, now’s the time to stock up, and for absolutely mouth-watering prices too! Here’s a roundup of the best deals you’ll want to get before they’re gone, with 15 undeniable steals across some of your favorite retailers! So this November, put the TV on in the background, whip out your credit card, and get to shopping!

One of the biggest TV deals of the season, the LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV has dropped to an all-time low of $1,394.99, making it the perfect pick for home theater enthusiasts. With impressive brightness, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a top-tier Alpha 9 AI processor, this TV is built for movies, sports, and gaming. Plus, it’s Nvidia-certified, with a 144Hz refresh rate, giving you incredible VRR smoothness for your favorite games.

Ninja’s Air Fryer Pro is hitting a record-low price at $79.99 this Black Friday! This 5-quart air fryer can handle everything from crispy fries, to juicy roasted chicken, and can even be used to dehydrate fruit. The compact design means it’ll sit nicely on your counter without hogging too much space, and the pre-set functions make cooking super easy.

Dyson’s vacuums are always a crowd favorite during Black Friday, and the V11 is now at a stealable price of $399.99. This cordless vacuum is powerful, versatile, and comes with three cleaning modes, so you can tackle both carpets and hardwood with ease. It even converts into a handheld for quick cleanup jobs, making it a practical addition to any home.

The Echo Show 5 is perfect for anyone looking to add some Alexa-powered convenience to their home. At just $49.99, it features a 5.5-inch screen, impressive sound, and Alexa integration so you can listen to music, catch up on podcasts, or control your smart devices.

Perfect for pet owners, the sleek Roomba Q0120 is a robot vacuum designed to handle everything from pet hair to everyday dust. Now at its lowest price ever, $149.99, this Roomba offers strong suction, customizable cleaning modes, and self-recharging. Just set it up, and it handles the rest!

For entertainment on the go, the Fire HD 10 tablet is an unbeatable deal at just $74.99. Its 10-inch Full HD display and Alexa integration make it perfect for streaming, gaming, or catching up on your Kindle books. With up to 12 hours of battery life, it’s ready for long flights, or lazy days at home.

Home security just got more affordable with the Blink Outdoor 4, now priced at $74.99. This weather-resistant security camera offers 1080p HD video, two-way audio, and motion detection. It’s also Alexa-compatible, and with a two-year battery life, you won’t be constantly recharging.

This Black Friday, if you’re after a top-notch viewing experience without breaking the bank, Hisense’s U6 series 55-inch TV is the choice for you. It offers vibrant colors and impressive black levels, thanks to QLED technology. It also features Game Mode Plus, VRR, and ALLM, ensuring a smooth experience for gamers. It’s a steal for $348.99 on Walmart.

For under $20, the Roku LE streaming player is a super affordable way to get access to your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and others. Plug it into your TV, connect to Wi-Fi, and you’ll be streaming movies, series, and more in no time. It’s simple, fast, and perfect for budget-conscious streamers.

Sony’s A80L OLED TV is a great option for those who want a high-end OLED without paying top dollar. Now at $1,199, this TV delivers amazing color accuracy, HDR support, and advanced gaming features like VRR and ALLM. It’s especially ideal for movie buffs or gamers looking to step up their setupwhile saving some money on a Sony-branded OLED TV.

For health and wellness enthusiasts, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is a sophisticated way to track sleep, activity, and recovery. At $299, you’ll get valuable health insights right at your fingertips, with updates available through the Oura app. This upgraded model has improved accuracy and longer battery life. It’s the perfect gift for anyone focused on health and fitness.

For all the home bakers and culinary enthusiasts out there, here’s a deal you won’t want to miss this Black Friday! The KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, now marked down to $259.00, is a powerhouse in the kitchen. With durable metal construction and 59 touchpoints around the bowl, it ensures thorough, consistent mixing results. The 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl with a comfortable handle lets you mix up to eight dozen cookies in one go—and the bowl is dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze.

This compact Ninja Blast Portable Blender is perfect for on-the-go smoothies and protein shakes. With a hinged carry handle, it’s easy to bring anywhere, and the blend-and-sip lid means no transferring between cups. Plus, it cleans itself with a 30-second cycle—ideal for anyone who loves convenience.

This Novete portable dishwasher offers a lot in a compact size, measuring just 16.9 x 16.8 x 18.1 inches but fitting up to 12” dishes. With both faucet and water tank modes, it requires no installation, making it perfect for small kitchens or apartments. At $291.70, it’s a steal for anyone looking to simplify dishwashing.

This gorgeous and sleek 2-burner electric cooktop is great for small kitchens or those needing extra cooking space. It offers eight cooking functions and flexible installation, making it an excellent addition for versatile cooking. At $127.98, it’s a great way to boost your kitchen’s functionality.

And there you have it, guys! With these amazing deals available, there’s no need to wait until the big day to start your holiday shopping. So skip the tiresome queues and hectic stampedes this Black Friday!

