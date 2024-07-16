Get dressed: Here are the 10 best Prime Day fashion deals

Threads, drip, attire, garb, getup, wardrobe, outfit, garments; whatever your preferred moniker is, we all have varyingly quirky relationships to the clothes we wear, regardless of whether it’s fashion, function, or expression.

And as we hit the midway point in July, it’s high time that we all cheated on Shein for a bit of Prime Day indulgence. And who knows? Maybe today is the day you find a brand new wearable article that changes your entire personality for a week, and who doesn’t want that as a little treat to themselves?

With that, here’s our top 10 clothing deals courtesy of Amazon Prime‘s Prime Day.

Look, we get it; July tends to be a blisteringly hot month for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, but that doesn’t mean we have to enjoy the short sleeves that the season tends to demand. Enter this floral cardigan from Chicallure, whose light, longish, baggy sleeves are just one of its pluses in this current sun-drenched state of affairs.

Woven from chiffon fibers to maximize comfort and cleanability, this flowy and flowery cardigan hangs loose over your body for a rather elegant effect, and it has enough color and pattern variations to satisfy wearers of all aesthetic predispositions.

There’s always room for another option in your yoga arsenal, and the laundry turnaround for running pants means it’s wise to have as many tag-ins as possible. So, why not shore up your exercise ranks with these high-waisted athletic shorts from Baleaf?

With a waistband that keeps your tummy in order and loose hems that let your legs breathe, these shorts also boast a gusseted crotch area that opens the doors to a wider range of motion. A blend of polyester, spandex, and cotton seals the deal in the comfort department, and we all know that you can’t go wrong with more comfort in a workout; the goal of a workout, after all, is to smash that comfort ceiling.

Ah, jeans; we swear by them, we rely on them, we live in them, we will engage in gladiatorial combat for them, probably. And with Levi’s supplying, you can’t go wrong.

With a looser fit above the knee complimented by tapered legs, there’s little more you can ask for here; they’re as functional as they come and boast a subtly fashionable sheen to boot. When in doubt, jean up.

Not to be confused with pancake jackets, Rirow’s long-sleeved waffle hoodie is peak fashion anarchy; not only can you reasonably toss this on whenever and wherever, but you can pretty much always count on it looking good and feeling even better every time.

There’s nary a single detail left to chance here; a hood, a V-neck, an A-line, a loose fit, a curved hem, and incisively tailored shoulder and waist areas are solely interested in flattering your form as much as possible. So jog, lounge, and socialize to your heart’s content; the waffle hoodie will be there to lead the way.

Getting wet is, of course, the single least acceptable thing we must be subjected to in our lives. And with all those ozone holes encouraging the rain to pull more and more fast ones on us, we must be ready to take cover at any given moment. With Baleaf’s packable rain coat, you can be ready at every given moment.

Slick and lightweight so as to guard you from the rain, wind, hail, and other such natural inconveniences, this rain jacket can be folded into its own back pocket, allowing for more portable transportation when not in immediate use. As my mother always told me, it’s better to have it and not need than to need it and not have it.

In the world of clothing’s most dependable paragons, jeans are the trusty straight man to the more eccentric jogging pants; jeans are the realists, joggers are the dreamers, both are universally affable. But we’ve already talked about jeans, and these satin joggers from Evaless take things to a new level.

The singularly cozy material is a game-changer on its own, but toss in a drawstring, firm cuffs, and cargo pockets on the side, and it’s clear that these pants are cooking with spices. All that’s left for you to do is… well, anything you want; whether you’re vegging around the house, toughing it out in an airport overlay, or adhering to the joggers’ heritage by going for a jog, these pants will get the job done.

Here’s the thing about fashion that not everyone understands; it’s not about looking good, it’s about sending a message. Rest assured, then, that if you roll up in Justalwart’s fringe trim denim jacket, a message is going to be sent.

Indeed, the oversized fit is as intentional as it is regal, but the scene-stealer is the full, white fringe trimming across the sleeves and along the back. For a denim jacket to sit so assuredly upon your shoulders, yet to also float so gently on the lightest of breezes, is decidedly main-event material. Just don’t get too close to the bonfire.

We’ve talked about sending a message, but we mustn’t forget that the distance of the message is just as important as the contents of the message. In saying that, Aptro’s Hawaiian shirts are determined to make you visible from the Moon, so whatever you have to say, know that it will be heard.

Vibrant simplicity is the name of the game here; trusty polyester, a button-down finish, and a left chest pocket are all brought to life by colors and patterns that will help you stand out on any cruise or campsite.

(Note: No Hawaiians were harmed in the making of this shirt)

Nothing is healthy without moderation, but many of us harbor an extra-special contempt for unrelenting cold; at least in the heat, you aren’t required to stiffen your body just to protect yourself from its ungodly conditions. With Sovtemp’s fleece jacket, though, there has never been a finer way to confidently say “come at me bro” to the many chills of the world.

A thick outer later guards against the wind and other such elements, while the fleece lining and tight sleeves locks your body heat into place, transforming you into a toasty mobius strip with a great taste in fashion. We’ve got a few months before things get well and truly frosty, so consider this a contingency purchase.

After a long day of being awesome, it’s customary to wind down and settle into the best that the concept of comfort has to offer. This can include nachos, Netflix (or Prime Video, just to stay on brand here), and a distinct—if momentary—lack of responsibility. It can also include Joe Boxer lounging pants, and depending on who you ask, it probably should.

It’s simplicity itself; a 60-40 cotton-polyester blend, a cozy waistband, and great chemistry with recliners, beds, and kitchen stools everywhere. Before long, “outdoors” will be the least natural idea possible.

