Hello Kitty x Adidas Samba 2.0 Release Window, Price, Where To Buy, and More

Adidas is known for collaborating with different artists and franchises in its long history, and their newest is conquering the hearts (and feet) of Hello Kitty fans, as the company has joined forces with the Japanese character and produced a unique iteration of Samba sneakers, with a colorful, Hello Kitty-like sprinkle to it.

Kitty White herself is displayed on the outer part of the sneaker’s tongue, and the inside of the shoe is pink, adding that additional kawaii flavor, while the rest of it is white, with tiny Adidas logos engraved on it and a few quotes like “you can never have too many friends.”

When does the Hello Kitty x Adidas Samba release?

Unfortunately, as of June 2024, we’re still unable to order these stunning Sambas for adult sizes. With that in mind, we hope that the release is just around the corner, though, we weren’t able to find any confirmation that would ever happen. However, if you’re looking to buy them for your teenage son or daughter, or just happen to have quite small feet, do we have a surprise for you.

What sizes are the Hello Kitty x Adidas Samba available in?

Once again, we’re sorry, adults, but we bear bad news. As much as we would love to get these ourselves, chances are half of our team won’t be able to fit their feet into them, as the biggest available size at the moment is seven. It’s been marked as a pair for “Big Kid,” for a reason. Hope dies last, though, so maybe there’s a world when Adidas thinks of literally big Hello Kitty fans, and surprises us with adult sizes.

How much do Hello Kitty x Adidas Samba cost and where to buy them?

So far, we have found the option to buy them on Journeys.com, which has the shipping to the United States available. On the distributor website, Hello Kitty x Adidas Samba sneakers are available for $84.99, which is the usual price for most Adidas collaborations in the past few years. Although, keep in mind that is the sole price for the sneakers, with tax and shipping not included.

You can buy the sneakers in one of the Journeys’ stores as well. Once they go live, you should be able to check availability in stores around your location on the site.

Perfect for Tennis and everything else. Image via Adidas / Journeys

If you’re keen on getting Hello Kitty shoes, but don’t enjoy the Samba sneakers, you can check out the other editions Adidas has made with the franchise. On Journeys.com, you’ll be able to find Hello Kitty Stan Smith sneakers, made in a very similar style to Sambas. But if you personally prefer the former, like me, you can check them out. That is, of course, if your foot is size seven maximum, again.

