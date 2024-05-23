‘Hello Kitty’ Happy Meal release window, toys, box and more

It’s been a while since McDonald’s has delivered a Happy Meal collab that’s genuinely got people excited, but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t hyped for the Hello Kitty x Yu-Gi-Oh! mash-up coming to the fast food chain soon.

You read that right: Pop culture icon Hello Kitty, and world famous manga, anime, and trading card game Yu-Gi-Oh! Are coming to McDonald’s with some pretty cool toys available. The grand announcement was made a little while ago, but the year-long promotion has everyone excited. The epic collab is a first for the two brands, and it’s fair to say we’re already obsessed with striking designs that feature a selection of Hello Kitty characters dressed up as recognisable monsters from the card game.

The toys

You’re probably wondering exactly what kind of toys come with the Happy Meal — well, don’t worry, the plushes have already been announced, and there’s a pretty wide selection with ten to collect in total. The collab features some of the most popular characters from each franchise with monsters like “Blue Eyes White Dragon” and “Dark Magician.” According to Licensing International we can look forward to seeing the following:

Hello Kitty x Dark Magician

Badtz-maru x Red-Eyes Black Dragon

Chococat x The Winged Dragon of Ra

Cinnamoroll x Blue-Eyes White Dragon

Keroppi x Kuriboh

Kuromi x Slifer the Sky Dragon

My Melody x Dark Magician Girl

Pochacco x Time Wizard

Pompompurin x Exodia the Forbidden One

Tuxedosam x Obelisk the Tormentor

What else is coming in the Happy Meal?

Checking out the McDonald’s website, you’ll find all kinds of other cool stuff available with the meal. The box itself features cartoonish art depicting half of Yugi’s face and half of Hello Kitty’s face on one side, and it looks pretty awesome. The box also features a QR code that children can scan and take part in a “digital experience” where they “can create their character’s world and watch them collide.” It’s not entirely clear what that means, but it sounds cool!

When and where can we expect the Hello Kitty x Yu-Gi-Oh! Collab?

The Happy Meal has been promised to arrive in the U.S. sometime this Summer. Unfortunately, we haven’t been given a specific launch date as of right now, but we’re hoping it’s not too long! As for where around the world it will be available, it’s being offered worldwide across 55 countries. It’s starting out mostly in European countries as well as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Asian Markets in the Springtime before expanding to the United States and Puerto Rico at a slightly later date.

