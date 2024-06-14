Supreme Patty Instagram
What happened to controversial Instagram prankster Supreme Patty?

He's had a few past controversies which is no surprise considering his content.
Published: Jun 14, 2024 11:26 am

Perhaps you’re familiar with the name Supreme Patty? The man has an impressive following on Instagram with 4.4 million followers as well as plenty more on other apps like TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube. 

Over the course of his online career, the influencer has had plenty going on behind the scenes, from accidents involving him, to his own minor controversies. There’s much more to the man than his comedic persona would have you believe.

Who is Supreme Patty?

Born Patrick Wallace on December 18th 1997, and he took the moniker of “Supreme Patty” and started posting to Instagram in August 2013. He would have been 15 at the time. He quickly garnered a decent following due to his unique content that often involved comedy, stunts, music, and pranks. The pranks in particular were rather extreme and sometimes downright dangerous, which is a common criticism of his content.

It’s not just the pranks, though; his content also revolves around him smoking out of a bong filled with different liquids, like beer, or syrup. Some of his more popular videos show him snorting hot sauce and squeezing lemons into his eyes. It seems like it would only be a matter of time before he hurts himself or somebody else, however, the content draws millions of views per upload, so you can see why he continued to make the videos.

What happened to Supreme Patty

His pranks have actually gotten him into trouble and led to him being injured before. Back in July of 2018, a video was posted showing Patty sitting in the driver’s seat of a car which has clearly hit something at quite a speed. Patty himself has quite a lot of blood on his head and shirt, and it’s quite disturbing to see.

Some criticized him for his reckless actions, while others were worried for the influencer’s life. According to a post of Reddit at the time, his management confirmed that he was okay and recovering.

A couple of years later, Patty was involved in another incident related to irresponsible driving. In 2020, he was pulled over by police after driving in his pick up truck at speeds of 100 miles per hour, according to an article from TMZ. He was ordered to step out of the car and approach with his hands up, although according to the cops, he was defiant, and even tried to resist when they put handcuffs on him.

When searching his vehicle, the police found two firearms which he didn’t have the correct permit for. He was charged for the felony of carrying a concealed firearm, as well as a misdemeanor for resisting an officer, and another misdemeanor for violation of an emergency order, (this was during the lockdown and he’d actually broke quarantine).

Of course, none of these controversies have really affected him all that much. Supreme Patty continues to make videos on his Instagram to this day, and he still has a massive fanbase who will watch whatever he puts out.

