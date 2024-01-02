Does Burger King sell breakfast all day? Answered

With the name Burger King, it is assumed that the fast food chain sells one thing, and one thing only: Burgers. Contrary to popular belief, the restaurant has a delectable breakfast menu as well that is sure to get your tastebuds tingling, whether you are ordering a Croissan’Wich, a Cheesy Breakfast Melt, a Sausage Biscuit, or anything in between.

With an array of breakfast foods that are truly to die for, Burger King eaters have just one question: When does the establishment stop serving breakfast each and every day? After a great deal of internet sleuthing, we found the answer to this frequently asked question — keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Burger King breakfast serving times, explained

If you are craving a Pancake Platter, a Breakfast Burrito, Hash Browns, or anything in between, you better hurry to your nearest Burger King location, because the restaurant does not sell breakfast all day.

According to public relations department of the company, “Breakfast hours vary by franchised location, though our system average is 10:30 AM for the changeover to lunch.” However, the team at Burger King suggests that customers contact their local restaurant for the exact time that our favorite breakfast foods pack up for the day.

After USA Today reached out to five locations in Maryland, Iowa, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Washington, all five locations said they stop serving breakfast at 10:30 AM local time, which follows suit with what the public relations department of Burger King had to say. On the contrary, a location in Adelphi, Maryland admitted that they stopped serving breakfast at 11:00 AM, which is a half hour later than its counterparts.

While the time may vary by a few minutes, it is safe to say that breakfast at Burger King ends in between 10 AM and 11 AM local time — you better hurry up and grab your French Toast Sticks before they’re gone for the day!