The biggest Squishmallows of all time, ranked

Launched in 2017 by Kelly Toys, Squishmallows are adorable and huggable special kinds of plushies. With unique designs and each having their own unique story to compliment their adorable appearance, they make an awesome gift for kids of all ages. You can choose from one of over 1,000 different designs, or even a Pokémon Squishmallow.

Squishmallows vary in size, so if your preference is for the larger-in-scale toys, these are the biggest ones you’ll find.

7. Edmund

Screengrab via Toy Kingdom

Size: 12 inches

Edmund the Pterodactyl can be up to 16 inches tall. Known for being a showman, ripping down the mountain, and cruising on his snowboard, he is a member of the summer and Pleistocene squads.

Edmund’s Squishdate was November of 2020, but since then, the large bird has not been contained. This one is just too adorable with his beige snout, unique dye pattern, and small but strong wings.

6. Fifi

Size: 13 inches

When faced with adventure, this exuberant ball of energy comes to life. Fifa the fox is a seasoned explorer who enjoys traveling and expanding her horizons in many parts of the world, from the high, treacherous mountains down to the cold Arctic.

She is a yogi in training and uses the physically and mentally emancipating art form to harness her energies. She will soon possess her yoga certification, and is perfect for anyone who requires both daily cuddles and spiritual healing.

5. Mickey

Size: 14 inches

A familiar face within the roster, Mickey Mouse has entered the field, ready to bring smiles and hugs and end your boredom once and for all. A clever collaboration between Squishmallows and Disney kids and collectors alike will indeed find interest in, Mickey is ready to be claimed and loved and at your service for cuddling.

4. Tracey

Size: 16 inches

When you first see this girl, you will immediately recognize her as a potential driver of a monster truck or an auto racer. For anyone with a wild side, Tracey the Zebra’s rough-and-tumble nature is ideal.

She was born on Sept. 17, 2019, and her squads are Adventure, Wildlife, and Zoo. She absolutely enjoys having a party with a monster truck theme.

3. Piaxa

Screengrab via Toynk

Size: 20 inches

Piaxa is a cheerful Martian with hues created by the cosmos itself. She comes from a far-off planet and is eager to learn about and observe human beings. She enjoys reading mysteries, action novels, and comic books.

There is also a constellation on her blue belly. Could it be a star system that is unique to her planet? Piaxa is a must-have for any extraterrestrial, space-loving, stargazing astronomer.

2. Carmelita

Size: 20 inches

Too cute for her own good, Carmelita the S’more is so adorable you could eat her up! She enjoys drawing in black and white and is a fan of manga. Her drawings often depict her school life, her classmates, and her travels with Cinnamon – another friend and member of the Food squad.

She’s a delicious must-have and a perfect option for everyone who likes sweets. She’s a delightful addition to your collection, with her round pink cheeks, eyelashes, and chocolate hair.

1. Leonard

Size: 24 inches.

The Squishmallow animal kingdom’s biggest and baddest king of the animal squad, Leonard the Lion might not seem all that threatening, and he isn’t.

Perhaps the first lion you’ve ever seen who is also a proud vegetarian, Leonard likes to learn how to code, and eats lasagna and lentils.