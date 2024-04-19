What happened to Fred Figglehorn and where is Lucas Cruikshank now?

For those who mindlessly spent a decent amount of time on YouTube in the late 2000s and early 2010s, chances are you’ve notably encountered a plethora of videos starring Fred Figglehorn — an all-too-familiar internet character created by web personality Lucas Cruikshank.

Introduced by Cruikshank back in 2006, it certainly didn’t take long before the “Fred” character became a pop culture phenomenon — with Cruikshank even making appearances as Figglehorn on fan-favorite series such as iCarly, and even a solo film titled Fred: The Movie. The overwhelming success of the Fred character undoubtedly happened due to the eye-catching videos uploaded by Cruikshank — especially in regards to Fred’s hyperactive personality, high-pitched voice, and ability to talk directly to the YouTube audience.

Decades later, a viral tweet from @ayeejuju reminded folks about the unforgettable internet figure — leading YouTube aficionados and former Fred stans to continue to wonder where exactly the energetic character has gone, and what exactly his large-minded creator is up to these days.

What happened to Fred, and where is Cruikshank now?

Photo via Mark Davis/Getty Images for KCA

Like all viral sensations, the character of Fred eventually came to an end back in 2015 — although Cruikshank did briefly bring back the character from 2020 to 2021 — during the peak period of COVID-19. Despite the inactivity since 2021, Fred’s @HeyItsFred TikTok channel remains up on the site — so perhaps Cruikshank could be planning some sort of return for Fred somewhere down the line.

As for Cruikshank himself, he currently has his own YouTube channel and has over 3 million subscribers, with a new video being uploaded every month or so. Alongside his personal YouTube success, Cruikshank lives happily with his model boyfriend, Matthew.

