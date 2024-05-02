Image via Instagram
Category:
Celebrities

Is Kurt Russell Kate Hudson’s dad?

He may have been your father. But he wasn't your daddy.
Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
|
Published: May 2, 2024 05:53 pm

Nothing quite says 1980 like Kurt Russell. A former Disney kid, Russel became one of the biggest names in Hollywood, defining ridiculous action romps like Escape from L.A., Big Trouble in Little China, and The Thing, Russell was a household name by the time he met his gorgeous partner, Goldie Hawn.

The couple has one of the cutest and longest-lasting relationships in Hollywood, and have raised some famous kids to boot.

Who are Kurt Russell’s children?

Kurt Russell has 2 biological children. He shares his firstborn, Boston, with his ex-wife Season Hubley. His second son, Wyatt Russell, an Ice Hockey player turned actor, is he and Goldie Hawn’s only child.

But family isn’t always defined by a blood tie.

Who is Kate Hudson’s dad?

While Goldie Hawn is Kate Hudson’s mom, Kurt Russell is not her biological dad – but he is her daddy. Russell and Hawn started dating in 1983, when Hudson was around 4 years old. He’s the only father figure she has ever known, and she’s very open about her love for her Pa.

Hudson’s biological father is Hawn’s second husband, Bill Hudson. The elder Hudson got his start as a singer in The Hudson Brothers, a band he formed with his 2 younger brothers, before transitioning to a mediocre acting career. He’s had 5 children by 3 different women, and his eldest child with Hawn, Oliver Hudson, has been very candid about how uninvolved his bio-father has been in their lives.

For his part, Bill Hudson places the blame squarely on Hawn. After a brutal Father’s Day Instagram post, which Oliver Hudson labeled “Happy Abandonment Day,” Hudson swore off his kids, telling Us Weekly,

“I don’t want to see either of my eldest children ever again. It’s over. I say to them now, ‘I set you free. I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own. I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name.”

Russell on the other hand, has been an active part of their lives for 40 years, and his love for them is absolutely adorable! Though Russell doesn’t have any social media of his own, Hawn relays his messages of love. In 2022, he let slip his nickname for Hudson after a particularly moving Father’s Day post saying, “Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father’s Day present. I’ve never seen it before. Wow…it’s a killer.”

Kate Hudson hasn’t spoken much about her biological dad, except to say that she and her estranged father don’t have much of a relationship. Though the pair don’t have much to say to one another, Hudson says she “just wants him to be happy.” The pair are slowly making amends, but Hudson says she has, “no expectation” of what the future might bring.

Ash Martinez
Ash has been obsessed with Star Wars and video games since she was old enough to hold a lightsaber. It’s with great delight that she now utilizes this deep lore professionally as a Freelance Writer for We Got This Covered. Leaning on her Game Design degree from Bradley University, she brings a technical edge to her articles on the latest video games. When not writing, she can be found aggressively populating virtual worlds with trees.