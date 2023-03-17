How old are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell? Their ages and age gap, explained

The time has come to celebrate Kurt Russell‘s seventh decade on Earth as one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood. With one of the most awarded repertoires in the industry, Russell made a name for himself in titles like The Thing (1982), Escape From New York (1981), and Big Trouble Little China (1986).

Russell’s acting debut in film dates back to 1963 when the actor played a minor uncredited role at just 12 years old in It Happened at the World’s Fair, starring Elvis Presley. In 1968, Russell’s path crossed with Goldie Hawn‘s for the very first time, and even as a 16-year-old, Russell made his impression on the actress. More than 40 years later, the duo is still happily together, despite their age difference.

What is the age gap between Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Even though their ‘happily ever after’ took a bit longer to come, the duo officially met more than five decades ago on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family when Russell was 16 years old, and Hawn was 21 years old. In an interview with Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in 2012, Hawn reminisced about their first encounter back in 1968, admitting that she was immediately enthralled by Russell, however, the actress opted not to pursue or even consider a relationship due to their difference in age.

“I thought he was adorable but he was much too young!”

As they say, good things come to those who wait, and destiny played its part in the acting duo’s future and relationship. Years later, in 1983, Russell and Hawn would co-star once again in Swing Shift, where they acted alongside one another as a couple. They had their commitment ceremony that same year on Valentine’s day, and in the aforementioned interview, the actress delved into their reunion on set, followed by an unexpected relationship.

“Years later we met up again and I liked him. I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him. But we both said we would never go out with another actor so it just shows you never can tell.”

Hawn (77) and Russell (72), albeit never married, share a 26-year-old son, Wyatt, together. We look forward to many more years of the couple and their very un-Hollywood-like relationship.