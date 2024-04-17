Angry Rantman’s cause of death, explained

It is never easy to deliver, nor accept, the news that someone we know has passed — not even if we only knew of their existence through virtual screens. Today, we say goodbye to football and film reviewer Angry Rantman, whose real name was Abhradeep Saha.

The news of his passing was delivered by his family who, in a heartfelt statement on Facebook and a letter to his fans, friends, and relatives, confirmed that Abhradeep had indeed passed away at just 27 years old. Many of us knew him for his hilarious rants against horror movies, and most of all, for passionately supporting Chelsea FC through thick and thin. He was beloved by many of us who came to know him through YouTube, Instagram, and even Letterboxd.

Due to his young age, understandably, many shocked fans are vehemently searching for the reason for Abhradeep’s passing, and albeit with heavy hearts, we’re letting you know how it occurred.

How did Angry Rantman die?

Angry Rantman, also known as Abhradeep Saha, passed away due to multiple organ failure. Saha had been admitted to Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bengaluru after experiencing serious health issues and undergoing open-heart surgery, which necessitated placing him on life support. Unfortunately, his condition began to deteriorate over the following days, and today, April 17th, at 10:18 hrs IST, he passed away, per his family’s statement.

“With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time.”

Many attentive fans were already aware of his condition through an update from his father on Saha’s health status this past Sunday, April 14th. Soumyadeep, at the time, wrote, “He is in critical condition and relies on life-saving support. Please pray for his speedy recovery.” Despite many fans believing he would pull through, Saha’s organs began to fail. Angry Rantman’s last YouTube video had also been uploaded a month before his passing, indicating the severity of his illness.

Abhradeep Saha is survived by his family, and he will continue to be remembered by all of his 480 thousand subscribers on YouTube for his good-humored content, genuine persona, and ultimately, for continuously bringing smiles to our faces.

