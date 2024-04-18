What happened to James Charles’ brother, Ian Jeffrey?

James Charles has had a whirlwind of a career. He was the first male brand ambassador for CoverGirl, launched a clothing and makeup line, and did makeup for stars like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Iggy Azalea. Then it all came crashing down when he was accused of grooming underage boys in 2019 and 2021.

Recommended Videos

This scandal impacted James’ life in more ways than just one. In a video titled An Open Conversation in July of 2021 and an interview with Cosmopolitan in July of 2023 he revealed he’d contemplated suicide, claiming that these grooming allegations were not true and the screenshots associated with said allegations were photoshopped.

One of the most devastating parts of his cancellation was the fact that James’ relationship with his brother, Ian Jeffrey, deteriorated, telling Cosmopolitan in the same interview that they had not spoken in two years because of the incident. “It was the first time where I was like, ‘Oh fuck… I actually don’t know what to do here,’” he admitted.

Given the fact that Ian was a huge part of James’ career before his cancellation – appearing in numerous YouTube videos, as well as modeling for his clothing line, Sisters Apparel – fans cannot help but wonder where he is nowadays, as James Charles has continued to post without him.

What happened to Ian Jeffrey?

Showcasing his unique style and passion for finding vintage clothing via social media, Ian developed a career of his own, working as a model and an influencer in his home state of New York.

He has amassed over a million followers on Instagram at just 22 years old, as well as participated in modeling campaigns with Mugler, Helmut Lang, YSL, and more. Because of this, while he and James might not be on speaking terms, it looks like Ian is super successful, creating a life of luxury for himself beyond his brother’s controversy.

Fans can keep up with Ian and his whereabouts via his Instagram, @ianjeffrey.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more