What happened to James Charles’ brother, Ian Jeffrey?

After stopping making content with one another, are James Charles and Ian Jeffrey on good terms?
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 03:36 am

James Charles has had a whirlwind of a career. He was the first male brand ambassador for CoverGirl, launched a clothing and makeup line, and did makeup for stars like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Iggy Azalea. Then it all came crashing down when he was accused of grooming underage boys in 2019 and 2021.

This scandal impacted James’ life in more ways than just one. In a video titled An Open Conversation in July of 2021 and an interview with Cosmopolitan in July of 2023 he revealed he’d contemplated suicide, claiming that these grooming allegations were not true and the screenshots associated with said allegations were photoshopped.

One of the most devastating parts of his cancellation was the fact that James’ relationship with his brother, Ian Jeffrey, deteriorated, telling Cosmopolitan in the same interview that they had not spoken in two years because of the incident. “It was the first time where I was like, ‘Oh fuck… I actually don’t know what to do here,’” he admitted.

Given the fact that Ian was a huge part of James’ career before his cancellation – appearing in numerous YouTube videos, as well as modeling for his clothing line, Sisters Apparel – fans cannot help but wonder where he is nowadays, as James Charles has continued to post without him.

What happened to Ian Jeffrey?

Showcasing his unique style and passion for finding vintage clothing via social media, Ian developed a career of his own, working as a model and an influencer in his home state of New York.

He has amassed over a million followers on Instagram at just 22 years old, as well as participated in modeling campaigns with Mugler, Helmut Lang, YSL, and more. Because of this, while he and James might not be on speaking terms, it looks like Ian is super successful, creating a life of luxury for himself beyond his brother’s controversy.

Fans can keep up with Ian and his whereabouts via his Instagram, @ianjeffrey.

Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).