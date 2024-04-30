What happened to Robin Roberts’ arm?

GMA host Robin Roberts almost found herself on ABC’s disabled list this morning, but viewers are wondering what exactly she did do, and is the injury she suffered serious?

Roberts showed up this morning with a cast on her right arm, sparking memories of her hosting the show with her right arm in a sling several years ago. That was after she had surgery for a shoulder injury believed to be the result of wear and tear from being a basketball player, and from never being able to stop playing tennis.

She’s suffered more right arm injuries than her co-host Michael Strahan, and he’s a Hall of Fame NFL player. This time it’s not a shoulder injury and, thankfully, it’s not too serious.

Roberts posted a video on social media of herself posing in a fighting stance, saying, “You ought a see the other guy.” Obviously, she was just joking, and explained that she fractured her right wrist after taking a tumble while playing tennis. No doubt the fracture happened on break point.



Good Morning! Playing a little hurt this morning but Glam Fam and I would still like to share with you our #tuesdaythoughts #cmon 😘 pic.twitter.com/u8jMHpsmcS — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) April 30, 2024

Despite the injury, Robin hosted the show as usual, without needing to punch anybody.

The always-athletic Roberts once again can’t get away from the tennis court, but who can blame her? As if tennis wasn’t already one of the more popular sports in the world, the movie Challengers — set in the world of tennis and starring Zendaya — premiered last month in Australia and this week in the States. It’s unclear if Roberts’ tennis partner that indirectly caused her injury is Zendaya, but my sources say no.



