Scarlett Johansson attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Category:
Tech
Celebrities

Is Scarlett Johansson suing ChatGPT?

The 'Her' actress isn't happy with the tech company, who have previously been in hot water for stealing intellectual property
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
|
Published: May 21, 2024 05:02 am

When Scarlett Johansson starred in Her way back in 2013, many people felt an AI like the one portrayed in the film was firmly in the realm of science fiction.

Recommended Videos

And now, over a decade later, we can safely say those people were correct. Despite what tech evangelists and their hordes of terminally online fans say, advances like we’ve seen via ChatGPT are still far from producing the sort of AI shown in sci-fi films like Her, or even 2001: A Space Odyssey.

In fact, ChatGPT and similar generative AI programs seem to have managed to do nothing but flood the internet with low quality writing and images, most of which are easily spotted as fakes if the viewer spends more than a few seconds looking at them.

Of course, this hasn’t stopped tech bros from singing the praises of these advances as if we are already living in the future. Then again, these are the sorts of people who thought startups like WeWork were worth their billion-dollar valuations, so they’re clearly not the brightest.

With that said, ChatGPT does have some benefits, and as far as generative AI goes, it is well ahead of the previous iterations of products like it. The chatbot was designed by OpenAI, a company that was initially founded on the principles of free-use software and spreading knowledge. However, like with most tech companies, its founders have been blinded by dollar signs, and begun to engage in morally and ethically dubious behavior (like stealing content to train its models on), much of which is also illegal.

The most recent ChatGPT controversy involves Johansson, but is about much more than just the Lost in Translation star.

Why would Scarlett Johansson sue ChatGPT?

Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

The two-time Oscar nominee claims that one of the voice options available on the new ChatGPT-40 model is derived from her, even though she explicitly told OpenAI they couldn’t use her voice.

In a statement, Johansson said she was approached by the company in 2023 to provide a voice for its AI system, but she declined for “personal reasons.” She was later “angered” to hear the option, named “Sky,” which “sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference.”

OpenAI published a blog post claiming Sky was not based on Johansson, claiming a different voice actor was used. However, much like someone who claims their girlfriend goes to another school, they also stated they could not reveal the name of the actress to “protect their privacy.”

This was undermined by the fact that the company’s CEO Sam Altman tweeted the word “her” after the voice was revealed, clearly linking it to the 2013 film which starred Johansson. As we said earlier, these people may be good at coding, but they are not very smart when it comes to anything else.

Is what ChatGPT did illegal?

Screengrab of ChatGPT
Screengrab of OpenAI website

It depends. If they did in fact use Johansson’s voice then this is clearly illegal. The actress has mentioned that Altman reached out to her two days prior to Sky being released asking her to “reconsider,” which seems to imply they went ahead with it and were sure they could get her to change her mind. However, unlike angel investors with more money than sense, Johansson wasn’t taken in by Altman’s charlatanism.

OpenAI has claimed the voice is based on several factors, including what they describe as being “timeless” and “approachable.” They claim flew the chosen actors into San Francisco for recording sessions.

This isn’t the only controversy surrounding Sky, though. Several members of OpenAI’s safety team quit prior to Sky’s release, citing safety concerns. One researcher said OpenAI was prioritizing “shiny products” over safety. Altman denied this, but given everything we know about Silicon Valley, we’re inclined to believe the departing employees rather than the man who stands to make millions.

Is Scarlett Johansson suing ChatGPT?

Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff wields a weapon while dressed in her White Widow suit in a photo from Black Widow.
Photo via Marvel Studios

For now, Scarlett Johansson is not suing ChatGPT/OpenAI. However, she instructed lawyers to get the company to pull Sky and on Monday that voice model was removed from the service. We shall see if further legal action follows.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Duke of Westminster royal wedding drama, explained
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The Duke of Westminster royal wedding drama, explained
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 21, 2024
Read Article What happened to Jerry Seinfeld in Norfolk, Virginia?
Jerry Seinfeld
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Jerry Seinfeld in Norfolk, Virginia?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 20, 2024
Read Article Every college and university Barron Trump is reportedly considering
Barron Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Every college and university Barron Trump is reportedly considering
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 20, 2024
Read Article What happened to BLK Water?
BLK Water
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened to BLK Water?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 20, 2024
Read Article Who is ATEEZ leader Hongjoong? The group’s influential member explained
A picture of ATEEZ member Kim Hongjoong staring at the camera intensely.
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is ATEEZ leader Hongjoong? The group’s influential member explained
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Duke of Westminster royal wedding drama, explained
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The Duke of Westminster royal wedding drama, explained
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 21, 2024
Read Article What happened to Jerry Seinfeld in Norfolk, Virginia?
Jerry Seinfeld
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Jerry Seinfeld in Norfolk, Virginia?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 20, 2024
Read Article Every college and university Barron Trump is reportedly considering
Barron Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Every college and university Barron Trump is reportedly considering
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 20, 2024
Read Article What happened to BLK Water?
BLK Water
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened to BLK Water?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 20, 2024
Read Article Who is ATEEZ leader Hongjoong? The group’s influential member explained
A picture of ATEEZ member Kim Hongjoong staring at the camera intensely.
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is ATEEZ leader Hongjoong? The group’s influential member explained
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 20, 2024
Author
Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep is a writer at We Got This Covered and is originally from London, England. His work on film, TV, and books has appeared in a number of publications in the UK and US over the past five or so years, and he's also published several short stories and poems. He thinks people need to talk about the Kafkaesque nature of The Sopranos more, and that The Simpsons seasons 2-9 is the best television ever produced. He is still unsure if he loves David Lynch, or is just trying to seem cool and artsy.