What happened to Angry Rantman?

Abhradeep Saha, known as Angry Rantman, has died at just 27 years old, according to a statement from his family. Rantman was born in New Delhi, India, and grew to fame doing what his online handle suggests — ranting with humor on sports and other topics.

The young YouTuber was especially devoted to Chelsea F.C., the British Premier League football team. Rantman When Rantman’s 2017 Chelsea “no passion, no vision” take went viral, his online following grew on YouTube and social media. Rantman also posted about movies, and when he died, Rantman’s YouTube channel had 484,000 subscribers and 119,000 followers on Instagram.

Just days before his death, Rantman’s father said his son was in critical condition and on life support at Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bengaluru. “Please pray for his speedy recovery,” his father said.

Angry Rantman had open heart surgery

Angry Rantman reportedly had open heart surgery about a month before he died, and complications from the procedure caused multiple organ failure. What caused open heart surgery in a person of such a young age is unclear, but it’s widely reported that Rantman may have had a heart valve issue.

Rantman’s family wrote in a statement announcing the YouTube star’s death,

” … He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humor, and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time.” via Business Today

News of Rantman’s death spread widely. Tom Overend, co-owner of All Things Chelsea, a blog dedicated to Chelsea FC news, wrote on X, “Trying to arrange a commemoration for him at an upcoming Chelsea game. If anybody could help put a family member in touch, that would be much appreciated.”

Rantman’s fans and followers also responded to the YouTube star’s death. Cutie Pie wrote on X, “One of the most unique, funny, and passionate individuals in football, cricket, and movie review space. RIP, Angry Rantman, you will be missed.” Meanwhile, Imna Longkumer added, “Yo, man. This is so so so sad. Gone too soon. He brought so much joy into our lives. Hard to process. Rest in Peace, Angry Rantman.”

In an X post, Bengaluru FC wrote in part, ” … Abhradeep’s love for the game knew no bounds, and the passion in his rants will be missed.”

