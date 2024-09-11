‘That was said sarcastically’: Donald Trump fails to hide his embarrassment after being called out for his rampant 2020 election lies

Donald Trump and the truth aren’t exactly friends, the former president is known for lying through his teeth, especially when things don’t go his way. One of his most egregious lies has to be his assertion that he didn’t lose the 2020 election , but that the whole thing was rigged against him.

Recommended Videos

His bold and wholly incorrect claim resulted in the Capitol riots which led to many injuries and at least seven deaths. Four officers also took their own lives within months of responding to the attacks. Trump’s ceaseless lying objectively has caused harm to innocent people. And already he’s made concerning remarks suggesting what might happen if he loses this upcoming election.

For the better part of four years the former president has stuck with the story that the election was rigged and that he received the most votes. However, recently the convicted felon seemingly admitted that he had indeed lost the election back in 2020. According to an article from NBC News, Trump, who appeared on the Lex Fridman Podcast, said that he “lost by a whisker.” So has old Don finally accepted the truth? Is he actually admitting he was wrong all along?

No. No he hasn’t.

When quizzed on his recent comment by moderator David Muir during the presidential debate on September 10th, he backtracked on his statement. At first he seemed confused, as if he didn’t know what Muir was talking about, before he confidently proclaimed that he had said what he said sarcastically. Sure Donald, Sure. Muir mentioned that he hadn’t picked up on the sarcasm when he watched the clip himself, probably because the former president made that excuse up on the spot.

There’s not a hint of sarcasm in Trump’s statement, That’s not to say he wasn’t trying to be, but I doubt he even has the mental capacity to comprehend sarcasm anyways. If you don’t believe me, watch the clip yourself and make your own judgment on what he says.

Trump slipped up and told the truth for once, but obviously that doesn’t fit with the narrative he’s trying to push and so he backtracked, poorly, and attempted to hide his embarrassment behind a lame excuse. Not content with doing that however, he proceeded to double down on his assertion that the election was stolen from him, telling Muir to look at the statistics.

What do the statistics say?

As Trump said, he received “the most votes any sitting president has ever gotten.” This is actually true, he got over 75 million votes in 2020, much more than the 63 million votes he received in the election he won way back in 2016. However, the opposition, Joe Biden, received over 81 million votes in 2020, something which Trump just glosses over, (well actually he neglects to mention it at all.)

The fact is millions more Americans voted in 2020, and yet it seems Trump was and still is thinking about the numbers from 2016. Maybe he just doesn’t understand how voting works in his own country? Donald might lie, but the numbers don’t.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy