‘There will be a bloodbath’: Kamala Harris warns Americans about Donald Trump’s potentially violent response to a lost election

Last night the U.S. witnessed its second presidential debate this year and It was a far cry from the debate between President Biden and Donald Trump which took place back in June. Kamala Harris‘ eloquent and well reasoned responses to Trump’s demented rambling were a breath of fresh air.

Although this was the second presidential debate, it was the first time we’d seen Harris and Trump go head to head and the Democratic candidate certainly came out guns blazing. Donald knew he was cooked from the get-go and things only got worse for him as his opponent called out the Republican candidate for his part in the Jan. 6 riots. During the debate Kamala made a plea to “not go back” to the chaos and violence of that day.

“For everyone watching who remembers what January 6th was, I say we don’t have to go back, let’s not go back, we’re not going back, it’s time to turn the page.”

Harris went on to talk about her experience at the Capitol on the 6th, she also pointed out that Trump has already been indicted and impeached for the part he played on that day. She warned Americans about the kind of threat Trump poses to the foundations of democracy in the USA. “Donald Trump, the candidate, has said in this election “there will be a bloodbath” if the outcome of this election is not to his liking.”

Did Donald Trump really say that?

Harris is absolutely right, back in March of this year, at a rally in Ohio, those exact words did indeed come out of Trump’s mouth. Although Trump has since clarified that his comments were about the economy, not a literal bloodbath. But can you blame people for assuming the latter?

The former president has been sowing the seeds of civil unrest for a while now. According to NBC News, back in March Trump stated, “if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole…” before going on to say, “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”

You can start to see why his words so often get misconstrued. Whether he intends it or not, his remarks often come across as threatening. This conspiratorial rhetoric only serves to fan the flames of paranoia that many of his supporters feel regarding rigged elections and a shadow government pulling the strings. He made similar claims back in 2020, crying about a “stolen election” and his supporters wholeheartedly believed him, they believed him enough to attempt an insurrection.

So it’s no surprise that Kamala would bring this up during the debate. Trump has shown exactly what he’s capable of when he doesn’t get his way. The fact is, he’s a dangerous individual and perhaps a lot of people just don’t see it, or maybe they’re intentionally turning a blind eye to it.

Harris’ warning to Americans is a chilling one, because, unlike Trump, she’s not exaggerating when she talks about her opponent. A vote for the Republican candidate really would be a vote for chaos, a return to the violence and riots we saw in Charlottesville and in the Capitol Building. A vote for Trump would be a vote for insanity.

