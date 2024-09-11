‘This mean-spirited, demented fool’: A 45-year Republican reacts to Donald Trump being the GOP presidential candidate for a third straight time

The hotly anticipated first 2024 United States presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris took place on the evening of Tuesday, Sep. 10, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The combative ABC News encounter saw Harris impress, while Trump predictably fell apart in a sea of lies and rambles, lowlighted with lashings of offensive nonsense about “eating pets” and Harris’ ethnicity.

The fallout has seen reactions from every corner of the globe, with Democrats and liberals (including Taylor Swift) understandably fawning over Harris’ performance and brainwashed MAGA cultists insisting their orange boy did well despite glaring evidence to the contrary.

That being said, some longtime Republicans can see Trump for what he really is: a fraudulent grifter who wouldn’t know what the truth was if it smacked him square in his makeup-submerged face. One such individual is Bob Orr, a 77-year-old attorney, jurist, and politician who served as an associate justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court from 1995 to 2004.

Before 2021, Orr had been a proud Republican for almost half a century. However, Trump’s role as the head of the center-right to right-wing party changed all that, and he’s been an independent candidate since.

I was a Republican for 45 years. The fact that this mean-spirited, demented fool Trump is the nominee of the party for three straight election cycles is just unfathomable. — Judge Bob Orr (@JudgeBobOrr) September 11, 2024

As the debate raged between Trump and Harris, Orr posted his thoughts on X, which included one particularly damning post about Trump that read, “I was a Republican for 45 years. The fact that this mean-spirited, demented fool Trump is the nominee of the party for three straight election cycles is just unfathomable.”

It perfectly encapsulated the truth about the former Cheeto-in-chief because he is indeed mean-spirited and demented — facts that should have been clearer than ever to everyone with eyes, ears, and a functioning brain during his catastrophic debate with Harris.

X users reacted accordingly, with a mixture of sensible people supporting Orr and angry people opposing him.

How did X react?

More disturbing than Trump himself, is the fact that so many folks have no problem overlooking his obvious lack of integrity and character. — David Siegel ⚖️🌊 (@SiegelAtty) September 11, 2024

Tens of thousands of people commented, liked, and reposted Orr’s post, which helped the judge malign the weird-haired former president and his supporters.

One user wrote, “The enablers have a lot to answer for,” another said, “There are countless better options for republicans, and they back that clown,” and someone else commented, “More disturbing than Trump himself, is the fact that so many folks have no problem overlooking his obvious lack of integrity and character.”

Some users appreciated Orr’s ability to change his mindset and speak up about it, with comments like, “Thank you for your honest assessment,” “Thank you for speaking up, Your Honor!” and “Thank you for your words!”

Nobody cares — Kirk Parsley (@docparsley) September 11, 2024

However, some people told Orr that, having been a Republican for so long, he’s partly to blame for Trump leading the party. Such comments included, “Then you were definitely part of the Problem, and still are,” “With all due respect, your party knowingly and consistently played footsie with racist people and concepts for decades. How could you think this wouldn’t be end result?” and “You are the cause. You and your ilk never fought the battles when they needed to be fought. You let them win the culture wars, so now this is what gets voted on, cults of personality.”

Of course, there were some typically childish, imbecilic, and vitriolic responses from braindead morons. They include “You will be eating your pets if you “win”,” “Cope harder,” “Cry harder,” “Nobody cares,” “Ok boomer,” and “Your stupid profile said #NeverTrump, that alone shows that you are both an idiot and a fool.” That those people get to vote is beyond tragic.

