‘This is the moment he knew he was cooked’: A single image proves Kamala Harris won the debate with Donald Trump before it even began

The long-awaited first 2024 United States presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump occurred in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Millions were glued to their televisions as it aired on ABC, and it went down as many had predicted.

While Harris remained calm and displayed knowledge of the subject matter at hand, she was very much on the offensive and took Trump down with class. Meanwhile, Trump shouted, lied, and exaggerated a whole lot while making silly faces. Heck, even Fox News appeared to admit their golden boy came off second-best.

However, for many, Harris won the debate before it even started. It all came down to a moment that some would have deemed inconsequential as she and Trump entered the debate stage that served as their battleground. Let’s take a look at it.

How did Kamala Harris show Donald Trump up before the debate even started?

Trump lost the debate when VP Harris went over to shake his hand. He was not expecting her to come over there and assert her dominance and introduce herself. He looked like he was hiding. He never recovered after that. pic.twitter.com/eVZTVj8wi6 — Jake Lee 🥥🌴 (@jakeklee23) September 11, 2024

As Trump slowly made his way onto the stage from the left (as we looked at it), Harris did so from the right. While the former looked timid, languid, and lethargic, the latter strode on quickly and purposefully, looking justifiably confident.

With Trump heading to his podium without intending to greet his opponent, Harris walked past hers and forced him to shake her hand. She introduced herself (effectively telling him how to pronounce her name in doing so) and said, “Let’s have a good debate,” before returning to the position she’d be speaking from.

It was a move that showed a level of class sorely lacking in Trump and, perhaps even more importantly, asserted an emphatic dominance over him. It was the move of a consummate leader — something a seasoned politician would do to show up a reality television star posing as a politician, one might say. In doing something so simple, she showed more leadership qualities than Trump did in his four years as president.

People have been discussing it on X, and many point it out as the classy and commanding moment that won Harris the debate.

The reaction on X

This is the moment he knew he was cooked pic.twitter.com/fZRl7YUtTd — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) September 11, 2024

Some of the comments on X that suggested Trump knew he’d lose the debate after the handshake include, “This is the moment he knew he was cooked,” “When Harris walked up to Trump and forcefully shook his hand at the start of that debate he looked scared,” and “He looked frightened from the moment Harris boldly walked across the stage, looked him in the eye, shook his hand and wished him luck,”

Other comments suggesting the handshake won Harris the debate before it began include, “Kamala Harris won the debate from the very first moment when she walked across the stage to Trump, shook his hand and took control,” “Kamala Harris won the debate the minute she walked out, walked over to him and shook Trump’s hand. He was instantly shrunk,” and “I still think Harris won the moment she stepped to him, introduced herself, and shook his hand. Pro.”

Meanwhile, one user simply said, “Her name legally changed to Madam President after this. #Debate2024.”

Her name legally changed to Madam President after this. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/aomk9ir43M — lonnie (@lonnie_balls) September 11, 2024

MAGA cultists usually have something negative to say about everything Harris does. The fact is barely any of them (if any of them at all) have commented on the handshake. It seems even they knew it devastatingly undermined their orange leader.

Suffice it to say, Harris came out on top of the first 2024 United States presidential debate between her and Trump, earning herself a bona fide superstar fan in Taylor Swift in the process.

