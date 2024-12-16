‘I fully believe vaccines cause Autism,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, who also thinks Democrats have rain powers

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has certainly spewed a variety of asinine remarks throughout her disappointing tenure in Congress, but her latest bout of hogwash might be proof in the pudding that she’s lost her marbles entirely.

Recommended Videos

Good ole’ Marj is definitely guilty of relentlessly standing on her soapbox and rambling on about the oddest of takes — let us not forget when she actually compared herself to JD Vance’s “mamaw” — but jumping on the anti-vax bandwagon and joining those who truly believe that vaccinations cause autism? Well, that one unequivocally takes the cake.

I fully believe vaccines cause Autism.



It’s another example of crimes against humanity.



And innocent babies, children, and their families are the victims. https://t.co/uR4T1kEsoX — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 16, 2024

Yes, I know, Marj even having a platform in the first place from which to eject these nonsensical claims is dismaying, but if she isn’t off feeding into far-right conspiracy theories, she would instead be touting her beach blonde bad built butch body — don’t think we’ve forgotten the toe-tapping jingle either, Marjy-poo. Luckily, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is there to remind us just in case we ever fall off for a few months and forget that whole ordeal.

As for MTG’s head-scratching stance on vaccines, however, none of us should be the least bit surprised — seeing as Trump constituent RFK Jr. has been making similar claims about vaccines for several years now, pushing the false narrative that vaccines are the driving force in young children becoming sick or disabled, or showing signs of autism, ADHD, or any other neurodivergence.

This ridiculous theory, now simultaneously being supported by MTG, is not only dangerous to spread on a widespread landscape, but these claims are absolutely foolish and downright ridiculous. In fact, there is no scientific link between childhood vaccines and autism. So, while MTG and RFK Jr. are not only loud, they are so very, very wrong.

Then again, I suppose we all shouldn’t be that shocked that Greene is jumping on this farcical bandwagon. After all, this is the same woman — an actual member of Congress in the U.S., I might add — who is wholeheartedly convinced that Democrats are controlling the weather and creating large storms. Oh, brother. Such blather is perfectly on par with the rest of MTG’s pet theories — including the tiresome Pizzagate debacle.

Truth is, the main issue at hand goes far beyond what Greene and Kennedy Jr. personally believe. Looking at it on a smaller scale, spreading disinformation is morally wrong, that much is obvious. But the bigger issue lies in the health and overall well-being of young children, who could have the chance of suffering from measles, polio, meningitis, and other health epidemics at rates not seen since the 1950s, if this disinformation continues to be spread and posted online by representatives like Greene.

So, no, Marj, Democrats aren’t controlling the weather, vaccines do not cause autism, and climate change is not “the new COVID.” Maybe it’s best to go back to sharing potentially photoshopped beach pics and arguing with Australian press to fill the long days. Of course, it’s likely these incoherent ramblings to continue — especially considering the rise in ridiculous drone theories scattered across the internet. Oh look, another conspiracy for MTG to blindly sink her teeth into, as if proudly proclaiming yourself as an anti-vaxxer wasn’t enough of an embarrassment.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy